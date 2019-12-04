Gregory Adams joins Natchez business community as new owner of WMIS/WTYJ radio stations

The Mississippi Link Newswire,

Gregory Adams, a smart businessman with many years of managerial experience, has become the new owner of WMIS/WTYJ. Not only does he bring a host of knowledge, he is also a people-person, friendly and a good listener. He becomes the first black American radio broadcaster in the southwest Mississippi/central Louisiana regions of each state, respectively.

Adams is a veteran. He completed basic training at Fort Jackson, S. C., and successfully graduated from Advance Individual Training (AIT) at Fort Gordon, GA and served as a combat telecommunications center operator airborne paratrooper. Eventually, he was assigned a permanent duty station at the 426th Signal Battalion in Fort Bragg, N. C.

After his tour in the U. S. Army, Adams pursued degrees at Texas Southern University in electronics engineering tech B.S.; San Jacinto Community College in business administration A.A. and Alvin Community College, general studies.

Though born in Texas, Adams’ mother is a native Mississippian. Adams said when a hurricane came through Houston, he came to Gloster, Mississippi, and has been there ever since.

In 2014 he acquired the Wilk-Amite Record newspaper. He has received several commendations; one from the United States Senate, State of Mississippi House Resolution No. 108, and the Amite County Board of Supervisors.

Former US Senator Thad Cochran noted in his commendation that the Wilk-Amite Record remains vital to preserving the history and culture of our national, state and local communities.

Adams also created E-Con-Direct which serves as a wireless service provider (internet) based out of Gloster. “The internet increased my interest in radio,” he said. “My first contact with the radio business was when WTYJ gospel DJ Trina Webster interviewed me. I also worked with WMIS/WTYJ operations manager Calvin Butler during the recent tower crisis which resulted in upgrading the system. At the time, I had only known Diana Nutter for four months when she brought the idea to reality of acquiring the radio stations.”

Nutter, one of the present owners of WMIS/WTYJ, said she moved to Natchez at 2-1/2 years old, with her father, P.K. Ewing Jr. He (P.K. Ewing Jr.), along with his father, P.K. Ewing Sr., went on the air with WMIS 1240 AM May 12, 1941. The Ewings had stations in Gulfport, Vicksburg, Jackson and Greenwood. Later on, Diana and Jim Nutter bought WTYJ 97.7 when it was off the air. The station, under their control, went on the air in September 1986.

These stations have been very successful and have been a valuable asset to the greater Miss-Lou, and especially to the black community. It has been a source of much treasured information, and a valuable resource for the entire community.

Now Adams is buying assets of the corporation, 100%, pending approval of the Federal Communications Commission. The buyout includes both stations with Diana Ewing Nutter having the controlling interest and Robert Johnson and Phillip West having the rest.

Adams is requesting the continued support of the community. WMIS/WTYJ will continue to carry on with its well qualified staff.

