AT&T launches “Believe Mississippi” Initiative across the state

On Tuesday AT&T launched its’ “Believe Mississippi” initiatve to help fight hunger and food disparities in communities across the state. The launch took place in Jackson, Gulfport and Tupelo. Michael Walker, executive director of External Affairs kicked off the launch in Gulfport while Gunner Goad, regional director of External Affairs, kicked off the Tupelo launch. AT&T pledged $200,000 to fight hunger and support in local communities.

In a packed conference room at the Mississippi Food Network location on Beatty Drive, AT&T President Mayo Flynt said “Through Believe Mississippi more than 2,300 AT&T employees are fighting hunger in Mississippi and closing food disparities in urban and rural communities across the state.” Of the $200,000 pledged, $50,000 will go to the Mississippi Food Network and $75,000 will go to Sow Reap Feed to fund a mobile market.

Charles Beady, CEO of Mississippi Food Network, said the support of AT&T will help relieve poverty-related hunger by supplying food to families who need help.

Keith Elliot of Sow Reap said “we look forward to an impactful partnership as we hit the streets to fight hunger and food insecurity in Central Mississippi.”

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba said, “we operate in an area of scarcity, in a world where we have abundance.” He recalled a promise he made when elected mayor of the city of Jackson. “When I become mayor, you become mayor.” He said “We don’t have the capabilities to solve all the problems so we called on our corporate and community citizens to help.”

Mississippi Food Network Board Member Pam Confer was very pleased with the launch and what it means to those in need. She said, “Communities depend on a connection with corporate partners in order to lift and support faces and places that need us most. AT&T is a model for community collaborations that feed the mind and the body. Because of them, we all can “Believe in Mississippi.”

As part of the launch AT&T employees in Gulfport, Tupelo and Jackson went to the “Back Pack Room” and prepared items and packed meals for distribution.

