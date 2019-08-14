Toni Cooley appointed to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s N.O. Branch Board of Directors

The Mississippi Link Newswire,

Toni D. Cooley, chief executive officer of Systems Electro Coating, Systems Automotive Interiors, Systems Consultants Associates and Systems IT, has been appointed to the board of directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s New Orleans Branch. Her term began July 25, 2019, and runs through December 31, 2022.

Cooley has served in her current positions since 2016. She became an entrepreneur in 2001 as co-founder and president of Systems Electro Coating in 2001, then owner and president of Systems IT in 2002. In 2011 she founded and began serving as president of Systems Automotive Interiors, and became chief executive officer of Systems IT. Before becoming an entrepreneur, she served as president of Systems Consultants Associates beginning in 1994. Prior to that, she was an administrator at Turner Broadcasting Company from 1992 to 1994 and worked as a legislative assistant in the U.S. House of Representatives in the 1980s.

Cooley is a member of the boards of directors of Trustmark and Sanderson Farms. She is a former board member of Mississippi Today, the William Winter Institute for Racial Reconciliation, Mississippi Home Corporation, MS State Board for Community and Junior Colleges and Innovate Mississippi. Over the years she has been associated with the Center for Social Entrepreneurship, Southern Automotive Women’s Forum, Community Foundation, MS Automotive Manufacturers Association, Mississippi Chapter of the International Women’s Forum, YMCA, MS Economic Council, the MS Minority Contractors Association, Leadership Jackson, and Jackson Public Schools. Cooley was awarded the Women of Distinction Award by the Girl Scout Council of Middle Mississippi.

Cooley earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Stephens College and a juris doctor degree from the University of Minnesota.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta branch directors provide economic information from the branch territory to the district bank’s president and head office directors, who use the information in discussing monetary policy options and making discount rate recommendations.

Cooley was appointed by the Atlanta Fed’s board of directors to serve a three-year term after completing an unexpired term. The Board of Governors appoints three of the directors of the New Orleans Branch, and the Atlanta head office directors appoint four.

