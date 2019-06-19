Medgar Evers Library host annual Juneteenth Celebration

By Othor Cain,

Editor,

There’s an age old wise tale that declares, “those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

Let me take you back to the beginning.

The history of Juneteenth can be traced all the way back to June 19th of 1865. This is when the Union Army, led by Major General Gordon Granger, arrived in Galveston, Texas with news that the Civil War had ended and that all former slaves were now free.

Although President Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation, January 1, 1863, slavery hadn’t ended in Texas because there weren’t enough Union soldiers in the state to enforce the new order. However, the sound defeat of General Lee in April of that year and the arrival of the Union soldiers under Granger strengthened the forces sufficiently enough to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation.

June 19th, 1865, Granger read General Order Number 3 to the people of Texas. The order stated: “The people of Texas are informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and free laborer.”

Reaction to this order by the former slaves was as varied as you could imagine. Some of the slaves stayed on under their former masters in a working capacity, while others left immediately after the order was read. Some of them headed North and others headed to parts of the South looking for separated family members.

As more and more families united, they remembered fondly the day they acquired their freedom and began to celebrate it as Juneteenth. The day gained further prominence during the Civil Rights Movement.

Juneteenth is celebrated in a variety of different ways.

The annual celebration held at the Medgar Wiley Evers Library in Jackson, was filled with inspirational speakers, music, food and various other forms of entertainment.

Several hundred people gathered at the event that was co-sponsored by Council Kenneth Stokes and his wife Larita Cooper-Stokes. Vendors spawned the lawn as far as the eyes could see. Children enjoyed live music that was provided by Randy “Wildman” Brown, from 90.1 WMPR as well as cool treats and face painting. Adults were able to get a select few health screenings done and political candidates used it as an opportunity for stump speeches.

This annual celebration has grown in scope and focus over the years.

“This event is an opportunity to tell our stories, to share our history,” said Janice Neal Vincent, an attendee. “If we don’t tell our stories, who will?”

Vincent was among many adults in attendance reflecting on the history, legacy, struggles and ultimate freedom of slaves. “Our history should be told; we can not expect our children to get this in school…it really does take a village,” said Jackson City Councilman DeKeither Stamps. “We must get back to the very foundation of who we are and how we got here and more importantly who is keeping us.”

Stamps is seeking the office of public service commissioner for the Central District in Mississippi and used the day to ‘promote the vote.’

“We have the collective power to do better…to expect better…to vote better,” Stamps shared. “I need your vote August 6, but more importantly as a people collectively, we need your vote.”

All those in attendance of this annual celebration left with smiles, pride and joy and with the anticipation of next year’s celebration.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...