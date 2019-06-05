The Mississippi Link Newswire,

The Jackson State University National Alumni Association, Inc., Byram-Terry Chapter, held its 2nd Annual Trailblazing Tigers Awards Breakfast Saturday, June 1, 2019 in the Terry L. Woodard Grand Ballroom located on the campus of Jackson State University.

The breakfast was held to honor Jackson State University graduates who live, work or serve in the extended Byram-Terry community.

One honoree in each category was named.

Activism & Civil Rights

Dr. Edelia J. Carthan

Athletics & Sports

Earl Sanders

Community Service

Dr. Juanita Sims Doty

Education

Dr. Will Smith

Education Leadership & Administration

Dr. Debra Mays-Jackson

Entertainment

Brad “Kamikaze” Franklin

Entrepreneurship

Shirley Epps-Perry

Health & Medicine

Dr. Michelle Gibson-Thompson

Lifetime Achievement

Dolores Lynch Williams

Ministry

Mickala Hodges

Young Trailblazer of the Year

Marqua Lofton

Maggie Wade Dixon, WLBT News anchor, served as Mistress of Ceremony and entertainment was provided by J6, MADDRAMA, Amazing Grace Dance Ministry and Daniel Harris.

The Byram-Terry Chapter also presented the Jackson State University Development Foundation with a check for $7,287.64 to be used towards scholarships via the Byram-Terry Chapter Endowed Scholarship and the Byram-Terry Chapter Annual Scholarship Fund.

If you would like to join the Byram-Terry Chapter, please email info@jsunaabyramterry.org or call 601-951-4744.

