Trailblazing Tigers Awards Breakfast
June 5, 2019 in News
The Mississippi Link Newswire,
The Jackson State University National Alumni Association, Inc., Byram-Terry Chapter, held its 2nd Annual Trailblazing Tigers Awards Breakfast Saturday, June 1, 2019 in the Terry L. Woodard Grand Ballroom located on the campus of Jackson State University.
The breakfast was held to honor Jackson State University graduates who live, work or serve in the extended Byram-Terry community.
One honoree in each category was named.
Activism & Civil Rights
Dr. Edelia J. Carthan
Athletics & Sports
Earl Sanders
Community Service
Dr. Juanita Sims Doty
Education
Dr. Will Smith
Education Leadership & Administration
Dr. Debra Mays-Jackson
Entertainment
Brad “Kamikaze” Franklin
Entrepreneurship
Shirley Epps-Perry
Health & Medicine
Dr. Michelle Gibson-Thompson
Lifetime Achievement
Dolores Lynch Williams
Ministry
Mickala Hodges
Young Trailblazer of the Year
Marqua Lofton
Maggie Wade Dixon, WLBT News anchor, served as Mistress of Ceremony and entertainment was provided by J6, MADDRAMA, Amazing Grace Dance Ministry and Daniel Harris.
The Byram-Terry Chapter also presented the Jackson State University Development Foundation with a check for $7,287.64 to be used towards scholarships via the Byram-Terry Chapter Endowed Scholarship and the Byram-Terry Chapter Annual Scholarship Fund.
If you would like to join the Byram-Terry Chapter, please email info@jsunaabyramterry.org or call 601-951-4744.
