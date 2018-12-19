HCCSD holds grand opening for Graduates Within Reach Academy

Special to The Mississippi Link,

The holiday season has already brought the gift of a second chance and renewed focus to students attending the Holmes County Learning Center (aka Alternative School).

In a unanimous vote Dec. 13, the Holmes County Consolidated School District (HCCSD) Board of Education approved a recommendation to change the center’s focus to a new name and purpose: Graduates Within Reach Academy.

The grand opening was held Dec. 17 at 6 p.m.

Located in Tchula, Miss., the Graduates Within Reach Academy is a makeover of the Learning Center. Students who want to recover credits, regain eligibility and rejoin their cohorts will take online and/or virtual learning courses using a blended model to include paper and real-world projects and assessments. “These students will attend classes at the academy, as well as continue to participate in school life at the high school,” said Superintendent of Schools James L. Henderson, Ed.D.

Henderson points out that the goal is for seniors to graduate in 2019 and for juniors and sophomores to recover credits and return to the high school on grade level to graduate in 2020 and 2021.

Eddie Allen, the director of the Graduates Within Reach Academy, said a program for students who need and welcome such an opportunity is “long-time needed.”

Both parents and students are excited about the second-chance opportunity. “It’s awesome!” said Jacqueline Banks, mother of Brock Banks. “My son was so excited. He called me and said, ‘Mama you got to come up here and sign these papers and see what they are talking about.’”

Student Eric Martin and his mother Matassa Smart are just as excited. “It’s a good thing, and I can graduate on time,” said Martin. Martin plans to attend Hinds Community College Truck Driving Program. “It is great that this academy gives them another chance at life,” said Smart. “I did not want him to give up.”

Student Khadajah Smith says it gives her the opportunity to continue pursuing her goal to attend nursing school.

For more information about the program or media coverage, please contact Deborah Antoine, chief of staff and media ppokesperson at 662 834-2175.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...