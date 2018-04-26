Jones “Bruh” Brown celebrated his 100th birthday

April 21 (born April 17, 1918) • Farmhaven, Miss.

Bruh’s wife Ada invited family and friends to gather in the Farmhaven campground dining hall to wish him well. His Crossroads Church of God family was joined in fellowship by his brothers, nephews who traveled from Chicago and other places, cousins, family and friends from the Farmhaven community.

Heartfelt and humorist remarks were offered in his honor. His brother, ‘Erby’ (John E. Brown) who turned 98 years old in February, sitting

by his side, paid his tribute by singing “What A Mighty God We Serve” as all joined in. Bruh and his happy guests enjoyed catfish, chicken, salads, vegetables and desserts.

Crossroads’ Pastor Mark Jackson was the program guide and instructed all elders to be served fi rst with the rest to follow him in the line. It was a Happy Birthday party indeed.

