Teen charged with manslaughter in sister’s shooting death

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi teen has been charged as an adult in the fatal shooting of his sister, which police say was caused by the youth’s negligence.

News outlets report 15-year-old Johtavis A. Tell was initially charged with aggravated assault in Friday’s shooting. Authorities say the charge was upgraded to manslaughter due to culpable negligence after his 14-year-old sister died over the weekend.

Meridian Police Chief Benny Dubose says the teen was negligent in handling a firearm, resulting in the shooting.

Tell’s lawyer, William Ready Jr., waived the teen’s right to an initial hearing Monday. Reports say bond was reduced from $100,000 to $25,000 with the understanding Tell would remain under the supervision of his relatives.

Judge Robbie Jones says the local judicial system is taking a tougher stance on gun crimes.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...