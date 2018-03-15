Students, families devote spring break to learning and worship during Church of God in Christ 2018 “The Heart of Leadership” Conference and Workers Meeting
March 15, 2018 in Religion
The Mississippi Link Newswire
Students and families from across Central Mississippi spent one day of spring break learning how to be effective leaders and advance their local communities.
The Mississippi Southern First Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction of the Church of God in Christ (MSFEJ COGIC) hosted its annual Leadership
Conference March 12 at the Mississippi e-Center at Jackson State University, 1230 Raymond Road, Jackson, Mississippi. The one-day seminar was designed to provide valuable learning and networking opportunities for persons of all ages.
“This year’s conference focused on feeding the entire body of Christ with an earnest and diligent passion to empower the Christian Lifestyle,” said Missionary Ada McGill, conference coordinator. “We talked about health, the importance of loving and caring for yourself, financial literacy and so much more. We provided our youth with a tour of the Mississippi History and Civil Rights Museums.”
The conference speakers and their topics included:
Plenary Speaker
• Freda M. Bush, MD, FACOG, president, Medical Institute
Plenary
“A Healthy You” Concurrent Workshops
• Edward Clark III, IYD Collegiate Campus Ministry “Straight Talk with Millennials”
• Bishop Robert G. Rudolph Jr. Adjutant General, COGIC, Inc. “Protocol and Order”
• Elder Billy R. Brown, Pharm.D., director, MS Southern Christian Educational Ministry
Key Note Speaker
Concurrent Workshop
• John and Barbara Sanders, Life Coach “Leadership Essentials, Loving, Caring and Sharing” (1:30 pm)
• Josephus Shepherd, C.P.A, National Trustee Board Member, COGIC, Inc. “Leadership Financial Integrity”
The conference was part of the MSFEJ COGIC’s 2018 Workers Meeting. The week-long meeting was held at Davis Temple COGIC, 1700 Dalton Street, Mississippi, and featured a musical along with both day and evening worship services.
