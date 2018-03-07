Alcorn adds new Master of Liberal Arts degree program

By Justus Reed

alcorn.edu

Alcorn State University remains persistent in its mission to provide opportunities for students to better themselves educationally and professionally.

The University now offers the Master of Liberal Arts (MLA) degree, which includes concentrations in criminal justice, English and literature, history, mass communications, music and political science.

Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Donzell Lee, is thrilled about the potential of the new Master of Liberal Arts degree program.

“We are extremely excited and believe the Alcorn Master of Liberal Arts program will be highly attractive and beneficial not only to our alumni, but all those in the workforce looking to strengthen their marketability and career potential,” said Lee. “I am proud of the team of faculty, staff and administrators who worked tirelessly to bring this degree to life.”

The objectives of the Master of Liberal Arts degree program are to provide both depth and breadth of study in the liberal arts. It is an interdisciplinary program, generally pulling together coursework from a number of disciplines such as behavioral sciences, humanities and social sciences designed to train students to think critically and contextually about their fields as well as a diverse range of issues.

Dr. Renardo Murray, interim chair for the Department of Fine Arts, was the principal author and proposer of the program. Murray says he was compelled by the idea of the University exploring and expanding its academic graduate study programs, particularly on the arts side of the curriculum.

“We have designed the Master of Liberal Arts program as a graduate option for working professionals and students who desire to further their arts and sciences education.” said Murray. “Traditionally, our undergraduate programs have been very successful in terms of recruitment, retention and graduation. We are confident that the MLA degrees will offer similar exceptional opportunities and results for students.”

Julia Odom, communications coordinator and data manager in the Office of Graduate Studies, is confident in the program’s ability to bring in students and enhance their abilities.

“The launching of the Master of Liberal Arts degree program is a very ambitious academic expansion,” said Odom. “The innovative programs in the six concentrations will prove to be a positive enabler to boost graduate enrollment as well as enhance the skill sets of graduates in the offered concentrations.”

Applications are now being accepted for Fall 2018 admission. For more information on admissions and program requirements, visit the Master of Liberal Arts website.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...