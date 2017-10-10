15th Annual Pocono Mountains Film Festival
15th Annual Pocono Mountains Film Festival
Honorary Awards Dinner 6:30 p.m.
Mount Airy Resort & Casino
312 Woodland Road, Mount Pocono PA
Saturday, October 21st 2017
Red Carpet Meet & Greet 5:30p.m.
P.O. Box 871, Tannersville, PA 18372 www.PoconoMountainsFilmFestival.com 570.234.6713
Pricing Schedule
Honorary Awards Dinner Tables Seats 10 people $650.00
Honorary Awards Dinner individual seats $65.00 per person
Includes Meet & Greet- Red Carpet, Photo-Op with Celebrities and Filmmakers.
Screening Tickets
$6.00 Individual Film Screening Pass $30 All Day Screening Pass
$65.00 Awards Ceremony / Meet & Greet with celebrities and Filmmakers
$80.00 All Inclusive Awards Ceremony Dinner and Screenings
Make checks payable to: The Pocono Mountains Film Festival.
P.O. Box 871, Tannersville, PA 18372
Support independent artists, while advertising your business in the PMFF 5X10 Playbill.. The Pocono Mountains Film Festival is located in Tannersville, PA and we are currently looking for sponsors to secure an ad, in our Playbill.
When you support our film festival, we put an advertisement for your business in our playbill, and every festival attendee will know what local stores, restaurants and business’s to support while they are in town.
This year’s PMFF is being held at Mount Airy Resort and Casino-mail
Business Card $100
Quarter Page $175
Half Page $250
Full Page $500
Front Cover $800
Front Cover [Inside] $700
Back Cover $775
Back Cover [Inside] $675
Name of Company____________________________Tele: ( )_______________
Size of Ad requested $__________
Attach your Ad to this flyer
Sponsorship Proposal
- 2017, e-blast sent promoting the Pocono Mountains Film Festival’s Independent Film/ Celebrity Award honorees, honorees for the opening dinner of Advocates for a better America opening dinner sent to over 10,000 email / Face Book Twitter subscribers.
- Your Company Logo would be displayed on the Pocono Mountains Film Festival’s WEBSITE, our Pocono Mountains Film Festival Red Carpet “Step and Repeat Back-drop, and website with all information promoting your business.
- Summary. We, welcome the opportunity to have you as an official Sponsor of the Pocono Mountains Film Festival Honorary Awards Dinner party Saturday evening. We believe this will be a mutually beneficial relationship, and we look forward to working together to serve the Advocates of America, Independent Filmmakers and celebrity honorary award winners on October 21st 2017, exposing our patrons to your Company Business as a sponsor.
Corporate Sponsorship Levels
$1500.00 Platinum Sponsor Title Sponsor
- Category Exclusively for TV, Print & Radio
- Partnership in Various Future Projects of the PMFF
- Inclusion in All Pre-event Press Releases Previewing the Honored Celebrity
- Company Logo on Step & Repeat Red Carpet Backdrop
- Gift Bag Inclusion
- Special Registration
- One Table with Company VIP Name Reserved for Awards Dinner
- Ten (10) Complimentary Tickets to the Screening & Workshops During the PMFF
- Name Listed on the PMFF Website as “PMFF Platinum Sponsor”
- Booth Space to Advertise Business Product
- Full Page Ad in Program
- Awards Given to Independent Filmmakers; Will Have Company Name Attached to Awards
- Exclusive Photo-op with Celebrity Guests
- Four (4) VIP Passes to the Meet & Greet Celebrity Guests
$1,000.00 Gold Sponsor Category Exclusively for TV, Print & Radio
- Partnership in Various Future Projects of the PMFF
- Inclusion in All Pre-event Press Releases Previewing the Honored Celebrity-Photo-Op on Red Carpet
- Company Logo on Step & Repeat Red Carpet Backdrop
- Gift Bag Inclusion
- Special Registration
- Four (4) Complimentary Reserved Seats for Awards Dinner
- Eight (8) Complimentary Tickets to the Screening & Workshops During the PMFF
- Name Listed on the PMFF Website as “PMFF Gold Sponsor”
- Booth Space to Advertise Business Product
- Full Page Ad in Program Four (4) Passes to Celebrity Meet & Greet Ceremony/Party
$900.00 Silver Sponsor
- Inclusion in all Pre-event Press Releases Previewing the Honored Celebrity guests-Photo-op on Red Carpet
- Company Logo on Step & Repeat Red Carpet Backdrop
- Gift Bag Inclusion
- Special Registration
- Four (5) Complimentary Awards Dinner Tickets
- Six (6) Complimentary Tickets to the Screening & Workshops During the PMFF
- Name Listed on the PMFF Website as “PMFF Silver Sponsor”
- One-Half Page Ad in Program
- Four (3) Passes to the Meet & Greet Ceremony/Party
$800.00 Friends of The Pocono Mountains Film Festival Print Media Attention
- E-Mail Blitz
- One-Half Page Ad in Program
- Name Listed on Website as Sponsor
- Two (4) Complimentary Passes to Meet & Greet Ceremony/Party
- Five (6) Free Passes to Screenings & Workshops
- Four (4) Complimentary Passes to Awards Dinner
$500.00 Friends of The Pocono Mountains Film Festival
- Name Logo listed on Day Packets & Program
- Four (4) Complimentary Passes to Workshops & Screenings
- E-Mail Blitz
- Three (3) Complimentary Pass to Awards Dinner
- 1/2 Page Ad in Program
$300.00 Friends of The Pocono Mountains Film Festival Name Listed in Program. Two (2) Complimentary Passes to Workshops & Film Screening’s. One ¼ Page Ad in Program. Two (2) complimentary Honorary Award Dinner Passes.
