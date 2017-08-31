Street speaks at annual mission day

By Jackie Hampton,

College Hill Baptist Church celebrated its’ annual Mission Day Sunday at 4 p.m. with Lo Ester Benson presiding and Latasha Street serving as guest speaker. They are members of the mission ministry at College Hill located at 1600 Florence Avenue in Jackson.

Mission member Geraldine Watts said, in her introduction of Street, “When I first heard Latasha pray at a choir rehearsal I said to myself, this young lady knows who she is praying to and what she is praying about. Every time I hear her pray, I get a warm feeling that she really knows the Lord.”

Street, a very active member at College Hill, works at Forman, Watson and Krutz, LLP as a jurisdictional paralegal. She said when asked to speak on Mission Day she thought to herself “They must can’t find anyone else to speak” but by the time she concluded her 15 minute speech, based on the applause, ovation and positive reaction from everyone, there was no doubt that she was the right choice.

Mission President Mildred Kelly said everyone was pleased with the inspiring message she delivered.

Street spoke on the mission day theme “Christian Men and Women on the Move for Christ.” The theme scripture was Matthew 28: 19-20. “Go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you.”

Street said, “life for her has been like a race or rather a marathon, and you must be able to keep going no matter what comes your way. As Christians you must have a personal relationship with Christ before you can tell others about His goodness. You have to be able to share what you have gone through and what He has brought you through.”

Street shared her personal encounter with Christ many years ago when He saved her from what could have been a fatal accident with a miraculous intervention.

Street’s sub topic was ‘Who, What, and Why.’ Who meaning those who have had an encounter with Christ; What meaning making disciples, baptizing and teaching others; How meaning knowing that God will equip you with what you need to carry out His mission.

Pastor Michael T. Williams commended Street on an excellent message and led the members of the mission ministry in a rededication prayer.

