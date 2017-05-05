Teacher, student alleged relationship under investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Jackson police and Jackson Public School District officials are investigating allegations of a sexual relationship between a 39-year-old female teacher at Provine High School and a 17-year-old male student.

The teenager’s attorney, Warren Martin, tells WLBT-TV (http://bit.ly/2paauhy ) Wednesday that several students reported the allegations after sexually explicit videos of the two were posted to various social media.

According to the allegations, their relationship began in December 2016 and continued for four to five months. The last alleged encounter occurred April 27.

Martin says several of the alleged encounters occurred on the school campus and in her car.

The student’s name is being withheld because of his age. The teacher is not being identified because no charges have been filed.

Martin says the teacher has worked at Provine since August 2015.

