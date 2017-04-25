Police: Man accused of putting a body in freezer extradited

LATIMER, Miss. (AP) – A man arrested in the death of a 65-year-old man found in the freezer at a home in Latimer has been returned to Jackson County.

The Sun Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2p7Vim7) Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a news release that 40-year-old Thomas Elliot Stafford was extradited to Jackson County on Friday after being arrested by U.S. Marshall on March 25 in Portland, Oregon.

Stafford has been charged with capital murder in the death of 65-year-old Jerry Floyd Kirkendall. Ezell says Kirkendall was strangled and his body was found in the freezer at the home he was renting in Latimer on March 20. He says Kirkendall was not from Mississippi, but lived with Stafford for a short time.

It’s unclear if Stafford has an attorney.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...