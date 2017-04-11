Police: Man assaults emergency room doctor in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) – Authorities say they’ve arrested a man after he attacked an emergency room doctor in Biloxi.

The Sun Herald (http://bit.ly/2p1swD4) reports 22-year-old Deandre Riguez Rainey was arrested Saturday on a charge of simple assault on an emergency medical personnel.

Lt. Christopher De Back said in a news release that Rainey was transported to the hospital after being injured at a nightclub. Police say Rainey was highly intoxicated and combative in the hospital.

De Back says a doctor was treating Rainey when he grabbed the left arm of the doctor, digging his fingernails into the skin causing several deep abrasions that required medical attention.

It’s unclear if Rainey has an attorney.

