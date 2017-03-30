Teen killed, brother wounded in shooting after dice game

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Jackson police say a 16-year-old was killed and his 18-year-old brother was wounded when both were shot after a dice game in a city park.

Investigators say an argument broke out Wednesday in Westside Park, and both teenagers were shot multiple times. A suspect fled on foot.

Davonza Bell was pronounced dead at the scene. His brother, Donta Curry, was taken to a local hospital, where police said he remained in critical condition Thursday.

