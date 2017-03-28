Hail and funnel clouds reported from storms in Mississippi

CORINTH, Miss. (AP) – Large hail and funnel clouds were reported across the northern two thirds of Mississippi Monday, as a system of thunderstorms moved across the state.

Meteorologist Marlene Mickelson says funnel clouds were reported in Alcorn County, but no tornadoes have been confirmed.

Alcorn County Emergency Management Director Ricky Gibens tells the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that one tornado may have touched down briefly in a field. A second funnel cloud was seen over Corinth.

Hail was reported in 13 counties in central and northeast Mississippi, with baseball-size hail reported in Ashland.

There were also reports of trees downed in some areas south of Jackson.

About 2,500 electric customers were without power statewide at 5 p.m. Monday, mostly in Walthall County.

