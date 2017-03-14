Judge finalizes Mississippi school desegregation settlement

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A federal judge is finalizing a settlement in a long-running Mississippi school desegregation case.

U.S. District Judge Debra Brown signed an order Monday approving a plan to merge separate high schools and middle schools in the Delta town of Cleveland.

The district agreed Jan. 30 to have to one high school on the campus of historically white Cleveland High School and Margaret Green Junior High School and one school for seventh and eighth graders at the site of historically black East Side High School. Sixth graders, who mostly attend Margaret Green or a separate middle school, will remain at elementary schools.

The 3,500-student district had sought to maintain historically black and white high schools, but Brown agreed with the U.S. Justice Department that the plan maintained illegal vestiges of segregation.

