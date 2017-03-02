Alcorn State University Women’s Tennis team honored for winning the 2016 Athletic Conference

March 2, 2017 in Sports

Senator Willie Simmons, (left), who presented SCR 622 to Alcorn State University First Lady Juandalynn Rankins and head coach Anthony Dodgen, and Senator Briggs Hopson. Second row left to right are: Kate Potapova, Daria Chemodanova, Klavdija Bukovec, Donzell Lee, Senator Albert Butler, Veronika Pytlikova and Anastasia Vaganova. Third row: Natalia Parchowska, Bianca Birkenstock, Neddie Winters, Emanuel Barnes, Derek Horne, Marlene Maier and Maddison Brackenreg.

The Alcorn State University Women’s Tennis Team was honored February 28, 2017, by the state Senate with a presentation of Senate Concurrent Resolution 622 for winning the 2016 Athletic Conference (SWAC Tennis Championship by defeating the Jackson State University Tigers 4-2 April 17, 2016, at City Park/Pepsi Tennis Center in New Orleans.

The team is composed of academic scholars, who cumulatively hold a 3.87 GPA and have held to the tradition of graduating in four years. The victories came under the director of head coach Anthony Dodgen and graduate assistant coach Kersten Vanem.

Marlene Maier received the tournament’s Most Valuable Player Award and Dodgen was named 2016 Coach of the Year.

