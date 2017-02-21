Inmate dies after fight with cellmate at Mississippi prison
February 21, 2017 in The Buzz
WOODVILLE, Miss. (AP) – Authorities say a prison inmate has been killed after a fight with his cellmate.
The Clarion-Ledger reports (http://on.thec-l.com/2kBErsN ) that 33-year-old Eric Heinz was pronounced dead shortly before noon Saturday after the fight at the Wilkinson County Correctional Facility. He had been found unresponsive on the floor of his cell.
The name of the cellmate and the cause of death were not immediately released.
The Jackson newspaper reports that Heinz was serving a total of 20 years for armed robbery and burglary/larceny of an unoccupied dwelling from Lowndes and Monroe counties. He had been in prison since June 24, 2002.
