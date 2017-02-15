Cleanup starts on blighted properties near JSU campus

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A nonprofit group is tearing down abandoned buildings to create a cleaner, safer space near the Jackson State University campus.

The Clarion-Ledger reports (http://on.thec-l.com/2ldFyyf ) that Revitalize Mississippi Inc. is doing the work for free for the JSU Development Foundation.

The foundation bought the properties more than four years ago, planning to build a dormitory on the lots. But financial problems stalled that plan.

Residents and members of a church in the neighborhood near downtown Jackson have complained about an increase in illegal activity because of the 22 abandoned structures, including homes and an old apartment complex.

Revitalize Mississippi will demolish the structures and clean up several additional properties, turning the area into green space until it can be developed.

