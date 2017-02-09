July 30, 1945 – Feb. 1, 2017

“Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies.” Proverbs 31:10 On Wednesday, February 1, 2017, a loving and compassionate member of the Jackson community transitioned to be with her heavenly father.

Betty Joyce Collins was surrounded by her family at Baptist Hospital when she peacefully joined the angels. She was born July 30, 1945 to the late Ira Dorsett Sr. and the late Annie Bell Dorsett in Mobile, Alabama. She was the fourth child of four children.

She gave her life to Christ at an early age and became a member of Morning Star Baptist Church under the pastorage of the late Rev. T.T. Johnson. She later became a member of College Hill Baptist Church and remained a dedicated, supportive member. She was a deaconess, a member of Circle #7 and served in numerous positions throughout her tenure at College Hill. She was also “Woman of the Year,” a member of NCNW and actively supported the community through various church projects.

She received her early education in George County School System, a bachelor in business education from Alcorn State University and a master of science in education from Jackson State University.

She was an educator. She taught Kindergarten students at Florence High School in the 1970s. She then began working at University of Mississippi Medical Center as an educational specialist. For twenty five years she worked with third year medical students.

Joyce was united in holy matrimony to Lee Marcus Collins November 25, 1967. They became the proud parents of two children, Keith and Sharon.

She was predeceased by her father, Ira Dorsett Sr., her mother, Annie Bell Dorsett; two brothers, Alfred Wells and Rev. Lonnie Dorsett.

Those who are left to remember and cherish her beautiful life are: her husband of forty-nine years, Lee Marcus Collins; one son, Keith (Dimitri) Collins, Sicklerville, N.J.; one daughter, Sharon (Corey) Riley, Haymarket, Va.; brother, Ira (Esther) Dorsett Jr. Greenville, Miss.; brother-in-law, LeVinso (Helen) Collins, Jackson, Miss.; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Dorsett, Jackson, Miss.; DeLaris (James) Carpenter, Miami, Fla.; Rebecca “Becky” Collins, Jackson, Miss.; six grandchildren: Kamryn and Karson Collins, Lawrenceville, Ga.; Kendall and Kierstin Riley, Haymarket, Va.; Journey and Joy Collins, Sicklerville, N.J.; Aunt Willie Wells, Moss Point, Miss.; a special niece, Annetta Joyce Dorsett Snowden and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

Joyce will forever be remembered by those who dearly loved her and by those whose lives she touched as an unselfish, thoughtful and loving woman.

Homegoing services were held Thursday, Feb. 9, 11 a.m. at College Hill M.B. Church and officiated by Rev. Michael T. Williams, pastor.

