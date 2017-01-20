Principal who said prayer boosted scores: license suspended

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A former principal who said prayer had dramatically boosted test scores has lost her license for 20 years for telling teachers and other workers to correct students’ answers.

A state education department commission voted unanimously Thursday to suspend the license of Lowanda Tyler-Jones, former principal at Heidelberg Elementary School in Clarksdale, Mississippi.

The Clarion-Ledger reports (http://on.thec-l.com/2k8lcqj ) that neither Tyler-Jones nor her attorney was at Thursday’s hearing.

The department cannot permanently revoke teachers’ licenses. Officials say 20 years is the longest punishment in recent record. It’s also double the time recommended by state officials.

The Mississippi Department of Education investigated after the newspaper reported a dramatic increase in test scores at Heidelberg in 2013.

