Tunica County schools see test scores rise in state control

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi education officials are touting improvements in Tunica County, where the department took over in 2015, kicking out an elected superintendent and school board after discord.

Tunica, then rated a “D” under the state’s grading system, has climbed to a “C” even as tests and rating standards grew more difficult. That’s largely thanks to strong growth in math and English test scores, especially among the lowest-performing students. Mississippi’s current rating system heavily rewards test score increases, meaning that’s the fastest way for districts to improve their letter grades.

Tunica County had the second highest growth statewide in the math test scores of the students scoring in the lowest 25 percent, and was in the top quarter of districts for growth for such students in reading.

