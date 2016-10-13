IN MEMORIAM: Spiegel “Billy” McCallum

The Mississippi Link Newswire

Spiegel “Billy” McCallum Jr., was born to the late Hannah Smith and the late Spiegel McCallum Sr., Nov. 29, 1951 in Jackson, Miss. He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Hanna; and his niece Paula Hannah Curry. Billy was a lifetime member of College Hill Missionary Baptist Church where he joined under the leadership of Rev. R. E. Willis. He graduated from Brinkley High School in 1970. He was also a graduate of Barstow College in Barstow, Calif. He dutifully served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps where he was honorably discharged.

He became a certified air conditioning and refrigeration technician. He was a member of the Refrigeration Engineers Service Society where he served as sergeant-at-arms for over 20 years. Billy was very family oriented, which was evident in the way he would show his love for family members and always enjoyed being around them.

You knew he was seriously making a point, when you heard him say, “Do you know what I’m talking about?” If someone in the family was ill or having other problems, Billy became the ‘go to fellow’ as the first to be at the hospital or their homes to reassure them that things were going to be OK. To many of us he was the quiet, well-mannered ‘superhero,’ minus the cape. He was armed with not a sword, but rather a hearty, irresistible, heartwarming smile that he readily shared with everyone he met. He was “the” air conditioner repairman for so many people in Jackson, family, friends and others alike. He brought great joy and lengthy conversations to everyone, when he talked about his experiences in California and his time in the Marine Corps.

He leaves to mourn his passing through cherished memories of his life, his wife, Berlena; son, John; a cherished granddaughter, Christa Morgan; and two grandsons, D. J. Carter and K. J. Thomas of Jackson, Miss. Also mourning his passing: one brother, Rev. Stanley Smith (Stephanie); three sisters, Laura Hough, Barbara Moaton (Charles) and Maggie Jean Walker all of Jackson, Miss.; one uncle, Freddie Haynes, of Philadelphia, Miss; six nieces, Pamela Curry, Beverly Coleman (Michael), Karen Moaton Johnson (Roshay), Tamia Herndon Price (Don), Stephanie Gant and Sierra Smith; seven nephews, James Curry (Jackie), Charles Moaton II, Tellis Moaton, Stephen Smith, Willie Gross and Elliott Walker all of Jackson, Miss.; Stanley Smith II, (Jennifer) of Green Bay, Wisc.; a multitude of other family and friends including great nieces, nephews and cousins.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...