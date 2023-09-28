Mississippi Freedom Fighter Hollis Watkins Muhammad, dead at 82

By Meredith Coleman McGee,

Special to The Mississippi Link,

Hollis Watkins Muhammad, Civil Rights icon who spearheaded the Mississippi sit-in movement, under the direction of the late Bob Moses, in McComb, (Southwest) Mississippi in 1960, died, at age 82, Wednesday, September 20, 2023, in his home with his wife Edna Watkins Muhammad by his side.

Watkins, born July 29, 1941, in Lincoln County, Mississippi, near the Pike County line to sharecroppers John and Lena Watkins, was a field secretary for SNCC in the 1960s.

Brenda Hyde, deputy director, Southern Echo stated, “Hollis never wavered in his work to fight for voting rights, equality, fairness and justice to advance opportunities for black Americans.”

Watkins was a Civil Rights Movement singer. Singing inspired people to risk their jobs and lives to change the ugly world in which they lived. Watkins learned freedom songs when he was a teen; he passed the songs on to many. “Over 100,000 people have learned the freedom songs taught through Echo trainings and residential schools in the Southeastern region of this nation,” Hyde added.

As a former community organizer with Southern Echo in the 90, I remember that he taught freedom Movement songs. “Ain’t gonna let nobody turn me around… I’m gonna’ keep on marching to freedom land,” and other lyrics were components of Southern Echo trainings. Hollis was teaching Movement songs well into his late 70s. He kept the songs alive.

Hyde remembers the lyrics “Ain’t scared of nobody… ‘cause I want my freedom,” and “Keep your eyes on the prize,” as songs that she and Southern Echo trainees loved singing.

Watkins, Mike Sayer and Leroy Johnson learned redistricting and map making from the late great Henry Kirksey, one of the first blacks elected to the Mississippi legislature. Demography skills were taught to community leaders through Southern Echo.

Watkins is the founder and father of Southern Echo. As such he and his staff are credited with having engaged the White Power structure at the local, county and state levels in a process that garnered the most oppressed state in the Union – Mississippi – from the 1990s to the 2000s – census and redistricting cycles with more black elected officials in modern USA history.

I’ve witnessed Hollis drive from Jackson, Mississippi through Alabama, through Georgia, and to South Carolina through the night so we could be on time for a redistricting training. I quickly picked up his practical style of asking the audience questions as a way of engaging them.

In his 70s, Watkins could physically outrun men half his age. He practiced clean living and he adhered to a strict kosher diet as a proud Muslim.



Hyde, who was one of the first female interns for Southern Echo, recalled Hollis giving her his brown jacket to cover her preppy looking dress. “Hollis told me I could not come to work dressed preppy because it made the rest of the staff look like they didn’t work there. Secondly, he said he wanted workers to dress casually so that we would make residents who lived in marginalized communities feel comfortable,” Hyde stated.

Hyde was the first female executive for Southern Echo. She has faithfully worked for Southern Echo for over 30 years, making her the longest existing staff person in the organization. She and other mentees carry the teachings of Hollis Watkins onward.

Hollis Watkins biography, a must read, Brother Hollis: The Sankofa of a Movement Man was cowritten by JSU Professor C. Liegh McInnis. According to his biography, Hollis’s father purchased 120 acres of farmland in 1948 when Hollis was seven years old. The family farmed and roamed their land freely with great pride. During the weekend the children played games between their morning and evening chores.

Myra Bryant, who worked with Watkins in the late 1980s at Mississippi Association of Cooperatives, said, “Hollis stood on the front lines as a voice for the voiceless and fought for social and economic justice.” She added, “He dedicated his life to the struggle. He stood with me through some of my darkest moments.”

Hyde proposed, “Some of the key principles I learned from Hollis was truth telling, overcoming fear, and putting community interest over self-interest.”

Viewing will be held at Jackson Memorial Funeral Home, 1000 W. Woodrow Wilson Ave. in Jackson, MS Friday, September 29, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 7.p.m.

Funeral arrangements are Saturday, September 30, 2023, 11 a.m. at Tougaloo College Kroger Coliseum, 500 W. County Line Rd. Tougaloo, MS 39174.

The burial will be at Chisholm Mission AME Church, 3859 Chisholm Dr. S.W. Summit, MS 39666.

You may mail cards and donations to Edna Watkins Muhammad, P.O. Box 1056, Clinton, MS 39060.

Contact Meredith Coleman McGee at meredithcmcgee@gmail.com or 601 372-0229 for a copy of her book James Meredith: Warrior and the America that created him or Brenda Hyde at brendadhyde@gmail.com 601 278-2141.