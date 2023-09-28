COMMENTARY: Multiracial democracy is the law in America, yet far from normal practice Nearly sixty years since the Voting Rights Act, yet embracing equality is willfully prevented

By Christopher Young,

Contributing Writer,

The Voting Rights Act of 1965, signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson, aimed to overcome legal barriers at the state and local levels that prevented African Americans from exercising their right to vote as guaranteed under the 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The Voting Rights Act is considered one of the most far-reaching pieces of civil rights legislation in U.S. history. On March 7, 1965, the nation watched in outrage when peaceful participants in a Selma to Montgomery march for voting rights were met by Alabama state troopers who attacked them with nightsticks, tear gas and whips after they refused to turn back. Some protesters were severely beaten and bloodied, and others ran for their lives. The incident was captured on national television.

Very shortly afterwards, the voting rights bill was passed in the U.S. Senate by a 77-19 (80%) vote on May 26, 1965. After debating the bill for more than a month, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the bill by a vote of 333-85 (79.6%) on July 9. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act into law on August 6, 1965, with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights leaders present at the ceremony, per www.history.com.

A solid 80% of duly elected United States Representatives and Senators were voting for change in the summer of 1965. They were voting for equality. They were voting to end discrimination based on race. The numbers don’t lie, do they? Yet here we are nearly sixty years later, and an inordinate percentage of America’s population still doesn’t embrace racial equality. Can you imagine if the vote was held again today? According to Statista, the Congressional approval rate is 19% https://www.statista.com/statistics/207579/public-approval-rating-of-the-us-congress; that’s what we think of our lawmakers, those who control our voting rights.

At the state level today, there is all kinds of activity aimed at restricting the right to vote. Remember that the Voting Rights Act came about to quell discrimination at the state and local level. In August 2021, the Associated Press published an article, ‘U.S. voting rights events reflect multiracial reform agenda.’ They highlighted all the efforts by scores of multiracial civil, human, and labor leaders holding rallies across the country to urge passage of federal voter protections eroded since the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

The article also shared data from The Brennan Center that tracks laws restricting voter access: “Between January and mid-July 2021 at least 18 states enacted 30 suppressive laws. More than 400 bills with rules that reduce mail-in voting access, ballot drop boxes and other restrictions were introduced in 49 states this year (2021). Let that sink in for a moment.

In the year that began with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by those enraged with the 2020 presidential election result, hundreds of bills from all around the country to restrict voting were filed.

What is the goal? Per the New York Times on December 31, 2021, “Broadly, the party is taking a two-pronged approach: Imposing additional restrictions on voting (especially mail voting) and giving Republican-controlled state legislatures greater control over the administration of elections.

Republicans have often sought to limit absentee-ballot drop boxes by claiming without evidence that they are susceptible to fraud. Other new laws tighten identification requirements for voting by mail, bar election officials from proactively sending out ballot applications or shorten the time frame during which absentee ballots can be requested. Some legislatures have also taken aim at how elections are overseen, stripping election officials like secretaries of state of some of their powers, exerting more authority over county and local election officials or pursuing partisan reviews of election results.”

In a new book, ‘Tyranny of the Minority,’ by Steven Levitsky & Daniel Ziblatt, far more evidence is provided about how America may be a legally multiracial society, but forces predominantly but not exclusively in the South, have never stopped resisting or trying to tear down that legal reality. They painstakingly detail the impact of ‘The Great Switch’ and how in a 45-year period starting in 1950, Southern Christian segregationist Democrats switched to the GOP.

“Under Falwell’s leadership the Moral Majority embraced the Republican Party and campaigned hard for Reagan in 1980. Reagan in turn, championed the evangelical agenda, incorporating much of it into the Republican platform. Reagan succeeded in bringing southern white and evangelical voters into the Republican fold. And he was reelected in 1984 with 72% of the southern white vote and 80% of white evangelicals.” The newly retooled GOP then comprised the same Southern white segregationist Christians that were once labeled Dixiecrats.

As America has become increasingly multiracial, the Republican voices of resistance have become even more entrenched. Their power, their control, their script-writing – their zeal for supremacy – is what threatens democracy today. How is Ronald Regan viewed by the Republican Party? He continues to be viewed as the gold standard of the party – just like Pastor Jerry Falwell, an extreme segregationist, intensely anti-civil rights – providing the paradigm for the new GOP.

Don’t spend another minute asking yourself why in America, the shining city on the hill – the world’s leading multiracial society – elected officials at every level are trying to restrict voting? The data easily bears out what people of good-will know and have felt deep in their bones throughout their lifetimes, that for every gain we make toward full racial integration in our country, there are legions of Americans – especially white Christian Republicans – who actively fight against it with every fiber of their whiteness.

What can we do? We can read to our children, we can teach them right from wrong, we can set an example and correct undesirable behavior, we can teach them that actions speak louder than words. We can listen harder to the younger generations, we can bend more on the little things to make sure we get the bigger things right, we can demonstrate what it is to be a neighbor, we can find a way to be present for everyone in our circles.

We can teach them to live the words of the Gospels. We can teach the importance of using our voices. We can bring our children with us to the polling station. We can vote, we can vote, we can vote!