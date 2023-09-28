Can’t see the forest for the trees

By Christopher Young,

Auditor Shadrack White at it again, now urging controls on funding for publicly funded higher education that is not his brand. His latest report, Plugging the Brain Drain: Investing in College

Majors That Actually Work, is dated September 2023. The report can be viewed at: https://www.osa.ms.gov/documents/Special_Reports/Brain%20Drain%20Report%20Final.pdf.

His thirst for attention seems unquenchable. Quick like a bunny, he sent a companion opinion/commentary article to the Wall Street Journal, titled, Jimmy Buffett Didn’t Need a Music Degree – Mississippi taxpayers shouldn’t subsidize useless majors, dated September 18, 2023.

As an aside, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) is long considered a top-rated daily business and finance publication and is 2nd only in digital subscribers (3.3M) to the New York Times (8.8M), per www.statista.com. WSJ digital subscribers are 68% male, have an average household income of $242,007, and 81% are college graduates or more (specific majors are not mentioned), per comScore Media Metrix Q1 (Jan-Mar) 2017, 3-Month Avg.; US multi-platform; 2017 Spring Ipsos Study. By comparison, per the Census, Mississippi median household income from 2017-2021 was $49,111, and 23.2% have a bachelor’s degree or higher, per the same source.

Useless (majors) – pretty strong word. Our State Auditor’s Office has produced well over 1,000 reports in his five years on the job. His office has had a hand in clawing back millions of fraud and embezzlement dollars; we are such a Christian state, but so much lying, cheating, and stealing – thank God for the work of this office. It certainly appears that White is an authority as a Certified Fraud Examiner. His website www.shadwhite.com says he is “Open. Transparent. A Watchdog of YOUR money.” As time goes on, we discover that he is an authority in many areas.

Not only is he vigorous in his job description, and one of the highest paid ($90,000+) elected state employees in Mississippi, but he is also vigorous in politics – the hard right conservative variety of politics – at various times in his discourse mentioning the good deeds of Florida Governor DeSantis and Texas Governor Abbott. We recall White’s report on Fatherless, and his requests for “performance reviews” data on publicly funded university spending on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Over the last week on X (formerly known as Twitter) he has referred to certain degrees, or majors, as “useless” and “garbage.” He found a way to include Urban Studies in the mix. He associates certain majors, Anthropology for example, with low-skills, and then tries to make the argument that folks with these degrees are not helping Mississippi, and then again most of them leave anyway.

In one posting on X he indicates that we should change the funding to “remove the incentive colleges have to invest in low-skill majors,” and adds that it is more expensive for Mississippi’s universities to attract a top-notch computer science professor than it is to hire a gender studies expert.” He indicates “the colleges have no incentive to nudge kids to computer science.” He wants kids enrolling “in high-value programs, and students can then get real jobs and pay off debt.” Yes, it’s safe to say we know Shadrack White.

There have always been folks that think we ought to approach higher education differently, and its funding is a perennial topic. When the pandemic arrived, we saw a whole new set of challenges for education at all levels. A year ago, in September 2022, Forbes published an article, “The Future Of Higher Education: What It Means For Students And Educators.” The author quotes Jeffrey R. Brown, dean at the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He argues that to fully embrace their missions, higher education institutions and educators must think differently about the suite of educational “products” they offer. In his report, he calls for “new forms of content delivery, new ways to assess learning, and new ways to certify that a learner has mastered various concepts and skills.”

Brown doesn’t mention a word about rank-ordering the importance of one major over another, selecting a major is an individual choice, and it takes a village with a multitude of skill sets. Some people have a dim view of psychology, yet when the chips are down these practitioners routinely contribute to improving, and often saving lives. Some talk poorly of attorneys, yet we are a country of laws. Even White went to Harvard Law School and is licensed in Mississippi as an attorney (www.msbar.org/lawyer-directory), yet he serves as our state auditor, not the attorney general. He made a choice, regardless of funding.

It’s critically important to be able to see the forest for the trees. We need people in Mississippi, especially really smart people – and we have oodles of them – to focus on what really holds Mississippi back – racism. Thinking that clings to the past and its despicable and immoral reign of white supremacy, is what holds us back.

Mississippi is not last in everything because of what majors its citizens pursue and who pays for them, Mississippi, and her elected officials, need to lead. Their politics over time must be helping them personally, because they persist, yet our state’s chronic suffering is becoming more pronounced.

I wonder if Mr. White would be in favor of a required morals-based leadership course for elected officials? But the pre-requisite would be – Systemic Racism in 21st century America.