Mississippi needs a ‘waymaker’ for all its people – Incumbent Governor boasts momentum as rank and file suffering remains acute

By Christopher Young,

Contributing Writer,

Listening to Governor Jonathan “Tate” Reeves talk about The Mississippi Miracle would have one believe that he deserves credit for our PreK-12 education rising faster than any state in the country. He invokes the words, “this is Mississippi’s time,” as if he has ushered in a groundswell of positivity and prosperity. That’s fiction.

U.S. News & World Report ranks Mississippi education overall at #41 now; buoyed by a #34 ranking in Higher Education, and up from #49 in 2013. The fuller truth is that 4th grade reading proficiency has magnificently risen to #29, per The Urban Institute. There are also impressive gains in 4th and 8th grade math scores, per numerous sources.

There are some who question these recent rapid gains, nonetheless, many other states are adopting our path to progress, which began in 2013 with the passing of the Literacy-Based Promotion Act, a year after Reeves began as Lt. Governor, but he paints a picture that somehow, he had something to do with it. When he says, “we,” he hopes the voters hear, “me.”

Reeves continues to deny that he had any involvement in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) scandal – the largest fraud and grift in Mississippi’s history, saying “it all happened before I was governor,” per WLBT and other sources. The problem is that we all know that already. That’s not the issue. It’s intended to distract folks from the fact that he was lt. governor when it happened, and the evidence of his involvement continues to increase.

Setting aside, for now, his $1.3 million dip into the TANF trough for fitness centers/bootcamps, Mississippi Today shared text messages on August 31 that illuminate former Governor Bryant and Governor Reeves involvement using TANF dollars inappropriately. Pulitzer Prize winning investigative reporter Anna Wolfe writes: On election day in November 2019, football great and University of Southern Mississippi alum Bret Favre texted then-Gov. Bryant, “…I want to stay on your radar. If our guy (Reeves) wins, I’ll feel better about things but if the other guy wins I feel like Nancy (Nancy New who has pleaded guilty in the scandal) and I can forget our vision for Southern Miss.” “That’s one reason I have been pushing Tate so hard,” Bryant responded. “He has to win. Then we set up a meeting on Wellness Center at USM.”

Reeves did win, and in late January of 2020, Todd Reeves (brother of the governor) set up a phone call for Favre and the governor to discuss funding. About a week later, as White (Shadrack White, the state auditor) was preparing to make arrests, Favre expressed his desire to take Gov. Reeves to see the volleyball stadium, texting, “And it would only be us. I want you to see what your (sic) trying to help me for.”

Once again, it doesn’t pass the test of reasonableness that Reeves was not involved, whether when he was governor, lt. governor, or both. Does this sound like a ‘waymaker’ for all Mississippians? Misusing federal safety net funds earmarked for the poorest among us, in the poorest state in the country, not only hurts us but is immoral.

“This is Mississippi’s time,” Governor Reeves says in his campaign commercials. Time for what? He has been our governor for all but a few weeks of COVID. A year and a half into the Reeves Administration, Forbes Magazine said this in September 2021: “Mississippi doesn’t just have the most deaths in the U.S., but one of the highest fatality rates in the world.” Politicizing vaccines surely helped contribute to our over 13,000 deaths to-date, “mostly unvaccinated people,” per The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Mississippi Today. Mississippians have paid dearly for the wrong-headed approach to the Coronavirus pandemic.

When elected, in his inaugural speech, titled “For All Mississippi,” Reeves said in part, “Standing before all of Mississippi, I promised that this administration would be an administration for all Mississippi. That I would defend the loving culture that underpins our quality of life and work to grow an economy that lifts all of our families. I am determined to honor that promise,” per https://governorreeves.ms.gov.

The Fiscal Year 2022 Minority Participation Report tells a very different story. Mississippi’s population is a rock-bottom minimum of 38% African American, yet black businessmen received just 4.04% of state contracts. Is that governing for all of Mississippi? Is that lifting all families? 67.46% of “minority” contract went to non-ethnic women, i.e. white women – blatant racial discrimination is not governing for all Mississippians – not a ‘waymaker’ or a promise keeper.

Raising the minimum wage would help lift so many Mississippi families, yet we are one of only eight states according to the Economic Policy Institute’s minimum wage tracker, that remain at $7.35 per hour.

In 2015, the folks at 24/7 Wall Street shared a study indicating that Mississippi was ranked the worst state in the country to live in. In August 2022, WalletHub used 52 metrics to measure a state, and for Mississippians the result was the same – 50th. We are not lifting our people. We need a ‘waymaker’ – nothing changes if nothing changes.

The Reeves administration claims a commitment to a culture of life, yet we have the nation’s highest rate of children dying before their first birthday: 8.5 deaths per 1,000 live births – well above the national average of 5.6 according to reporting by SaveTheChildren.org.

The Mississippi Maternal Mortality Report 2013-2016 indicates 33.2 deaths per 100,000 live births. This was 1.9 times higher than the average US ratio of 17.3 deaths per 100,000 live births. The pregnancy-related mortality ratio for black women was 51.9 deaths per 100,000 live births, nearly three times the white ratio of 18.9. In January 2023 Mississippi Today reported the Mississippi Maternal Mortality Review Committee looked at data from 2017-2019 and the situation is worsening, not improving.

Reeves is right when he says, “This is Mississippi’s time.” This is Mississippi’s time for new leadership – leadership that can help make a way for all Mississippians and leadership that will keep promises.