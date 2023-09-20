Jackson – a city of adversities

By Rander Phillip Adams,

Jackson State University Intern,

The capital “City of Soul” Jackson, MS continues to face what has seemingly become common, that being “adversity.” Whether the issues are relevant to crime, education, water, garbage, infrastructure … now the present administration encounters a whole new challenge which can be viewed totally different from all other matters at hand. Still, this issue may affect residents’ pocketbooks collaterally with no affect upon the upper echelon of decision makers. Today the elephant in the room is “contractual terminations” between the City of Jackson and Retro Metro, LLC (owners Leroy Walker, Socrates Garrett and Howard Catchings).

Retro Metro, LLC, property owners of the former City of Jackson water payment center called a press conference Monday, September 17, at the facility located in a section of the once thriving Jackson Metro Center Mall on Highway 80 East.

At this event were Retro Metro, LLC owners Leroy Walker, Socrates Garrett, MS Representative Earle Banks, Attorney Malcolm Harrison, Zenotha and Neal Robinson, all taking a straightforward approach to address the issue at hand, “contractual termination.”

Walker stated the City of Jackson had engaged in a formal 20-year contractual agreement for rental of space, with the property owners, for various departments through former Mayor Harvey Johnson during his tenure in office. The space sought was 60,000 square feet for a then regarded feasible fee of $8.42 per square feet. However, today the present administration has abruptly terminated the contractual agreement with more than eight years remaining on the initial agreement.

Walker further stated, “It was disappointing to three African Americans who have an opportunity to occupy and own a facility to embrace the city, which was in need at the outset of the lease contract, to be abruptly abandoned when they have shown every effort to accommodate the needs of City of Jackson (COJ). Walker noted that part of the issue which led to the termination was the air conditioning unit, as he emphatically stated that “you can see it’s relatively cool today.”

Socrates Garrett further stated, “We’ve invested 9 million dollars in this space to meet the working conditions” of COJ employees. Moreover, the COJ was supposed to maintain the property grounds by cutting the grass, paving the parking area, and inside maintenance with the exception of the roof and HVAC services. Garrett said that the COJ had failed to fulfil any of its obligations to the property.

About the allegations of there being rats, roaches and other varmints in the COJ occupied area, Garrett stated, “If so, it could have been due to the COJ’s designation of its garbage being literally dumped on the lots at the Jackson Metro Center.”

However, Garrett made note that because the COJ is currently boxed in by surrounding municipalities from every side of the Highway 18 corridor, the area can grow as an economic mecca for the Afro-American community through the revival of the initial contract between the COJ and Retro Metro, LLC.

Now adversity and all the legal woes that follow fall on the COJ and the present administration. Can Jackson endure such and still be viewed as “The City of Soul?” Only time shall reveal all.

Interestingly, Garrett rendered closing remarks, saying, “Where there is no vision, the people will perish.”