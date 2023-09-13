Commentary: Jackson Airport takeover goes to the full Fifth – Circuit Seven years in, a final decision appears to be drawing closer as other oppression persists

By Christopher Young ,

Contributing Writer,

When Mississippi’s white conservative legislators decide they want something that doesn’t belong to them, they take it – or at least try their hardest to take it. For them, nothing is more important than power.

They don’t do well with the reality or even the idea of black leadership. They never admit to their sinful behavior. They never make the connection that this is why Mississippi is last.

Taking over resources of the predominantly black City of Jackson is just part of the unceasing effort to reign supreme partly by attacking black leadership and black economics at every opportunity.

Jackson Municipal Airport Authority v. Harkins (Josh Harkins, District 20 Senator from Rankin County) Case No. No. 21-60312, came about after the 2016 session when the legislature passed, and former Governor Bryant signed into law SB2162, abolishing the airport authority (five commissioners selected by city government) and replacing it with a regional authority composed of nine commissioners, only two of whom are selected by Jackson city government, per https://casetext.com/case/jackson-mun-airport-auth-v-harkins.

Against a decades-long backdrop of periodic attempts, in 2023, a blitz of Jackson takeover bills arose from Mississippi’s supermajority republican legislature. Here are the most egregious:

HB1020 – to create a special judicial district within the city of Jackson with judges appointed instead of elected as they are everywhere else in the state. And also, to expand an existing Capital Complex Improvement District (CCID) patrolled by Capitol Police to cover an area of north Jackson that contains most of the city’s white population. Modifications making chief justice-appointed judges temporary, through 2026, then adding another permanent elected judge for the Hinds County district that covers Jackson, then giving Capitol Police jurisdiction throughout the entire city of Jackson, not just in the CCID. As predicted, lawsuits were filed, and this law is currently before the U.S. District Court, per numerous sources.

SB2343 – referred to as a companion to HB1020, revised the jurisdiction of the Department of Safety in CCID to have concurrent jurisdiction with the City of Jackson Police and throughout Hinds County and requires permission of the Capitol Police Chief for Department of Public Safety Commissioner prior to any public events taking place in proximity to state properties. This bill became law on April 21, 2023, per https://legiscan.com/MS/text/SB2343/id/2773533, but has been delayed by Federal Judge Henry Wingate after suit by Jackson Undivided Coalition and others on First Amendment grounds.

SB2889 – to create a new regional water-authority board to oversee the system’s water, sewer and drainage systems. The governor and lieutenant governor would appoint a majority of the board. After passing in the Senate, this bill died on the calendar in the House Public Utilities committee.

HB1168 – which directs certain municipalities (read Jackson) to spend 100% of income from their 1% sales tax on water and sewer only, in the initial bill, then infrastructure more broadly after amendments, along with a ten-member commission for oversight with only four members appointed by the municipality mayor. This bill became law on March 27, 2023, per https://legiscan.com/MS/text/HB1168/id/2752473.

We can’t forget about Jackson Public Schools being perilously close to being taken over on two different occasions in 2017.

These takeovers and takeover attempts are a lot to take in. Usurping voting rights, policing autonomy, revenue utilization, control of utilities, constitutional rights to assemble and peacefully protest. And all of it comes on the heels of reducing or ignoring Jackson’s bond requests for decades.

Remember when, speaking to Paul Gallo on SuperTalk radio in 2011, “His voting record didn’t tell the whole story, Reeves said. For instance, take the millions in bonds the city had requested to repair its crumbling water and sewer infrastructure. “I’ve never voted against that because it’s never gotten to the Bond Commission. We are talking to the city of Jackson,” Reeves said. “If we are not comfortable, we never bring it up for a vote.”

The Bond Commission decided not to consider issuing bonds for Jackson water projects that had been authorized by the Legislature, Reeves said. “Let’s just say there is an economic development in a town that doesn’t have a lot of political power,” Gallo responded. “The Bond Commission can just refuse to take it up? … Isn’t that the same thing as a negative vote?” “It is the same thing as a negative vote,” Reeves said. Most years, the Legislature authorizes projects in one king-sized measure, known in legislators’ parlance as “the big bond bill.” Then, the Bond Commission – made up of the governor, attorney general and state treasurer – votes on whether to issue the bonds, per the Associated Press.

Back to the airport, a true economic engine for the 80+% black City of Jackson, some rulings were made on May 10, 2023, but then the panel withdrew that May 10th rulings on August 25, 2023 and issued a new ruling. Then four days later, on August 29, 2023, the panel vacated the August 25th ruling and based on a poll of the panel, had ordered an en banc (full court) hearing of the cause, per https://www.ca5.uscourts.gov/docs/default-source/default-document-library/21-60312.pdf?sfvrsn=f9f1c92d_2.

Never offering genuine help, deliberately denying formal infrastructure bond requests that are approved for other municipalities, then subjugating our city and its people at every turn. If not for the federal government and federal courts, we would already be overcome by these oppressors. Regardless of the Constitution, they just never stop.