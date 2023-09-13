Commentary: Affixing the label of indoctrination attempts to rewrite U.S. history – Anything contrary to white conservative views of America are now labeled indoctrination

By Christopher Young,

Contributing Writer,

Once upon a time, indoctrination was viewed as teaching in fundamental ways that most everyone seemed to agree on. You know, things like don’t touch the hot stove, police are your friends, be home before the streetlights come on, honesty is the best policy, respect your elders, all people are equal in God’s eyes, you get more with honey than vinegar, if you don’t succeed keep trying, apologize when you are wrong– things like that. In recent years that has certainly changed, not for most people it appears, but for many.

Merriam-Webster says that indoctrination is “to imbue with a usually partisan or sectarian opinion, point of view, or principle. To instruct especially in fundamentals or rudiments. To teach.” The website www.vocabulary.com says the purpose of indoctrination is “teaching someone to accept a set of beliefs without questioning them. Your sister’s orientation at her new job might seem more like indoctrination if she comes home robotically reciting her corporate employee handbook.” There is a rigor to indoctrination – views and principals driven home, based on their perceived importance, whether it be from parent to child, teacher to student, or employer to employee.

In an article by The Hill, on April 9, 2023, they say that “In the last two years, 15 states have adopted educational gag orders restricting “discussions of race, racism, gender, and American history” in public schools, with seven states applying such orders to public higher education. Campaigns to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, undermine tenure, ban or sanitize books, and appoint MAGA (Make America Great Again) extremists to public university boards are well underway. Yet almost all the conservative claims about left-wing indoctrination are wrong.”

The Hill article is titled, “The myth of ‘woke’ indoctrination of students.” They appear to illuminate the real purpose of using words like woke and indoctrination. “For the first time in decades, education policy has become a major issue in a Republican presidential campaign. Last month, former President Donald Trump, a frequent critic of “radical left indoctrination,” declared that he would cut funding to schools espousing “critical race theory,” “transgender insanity” or “any other inappropriate racial, sexual or political content.

Trump was trying to outbid Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has vowed to curb “woke indoctrination” and the use of tax dollars to teach kids “to hate our country or to hate each other.” South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, another potential Republican presidential contender, calls “defeating anti-American indoctrination” in schools “the biggest cultural challenge of our lifetime” and has pledged to restore “honest, patriotic education.”

How exactly does telling the truth about us and our country’s past equate with teaching children to hate our country? How does telling the truth or even exposing American’s – students and grown-ups alike – to the truth about our history equate with being anti-American? Affixing the words woke and indoctrination is purely a political tool, nothing more. And in their thirst for power and prestige, these extreme conservatives display a level of willful ignorance that is shocking and harmful to our nation’s progress.

Is there any reasonable or fair-minded person in the United States that actually believes our government treated Native Americans fairly? They inhabited this land long before we did, and we broke promises (The Treaty of Ft. Laramie of 1868) and then forcefully removed them from their land (Trail of Tears beginning in 1930). That’s just the beginning of that story, which continues to the present day. Telling that truth is not designed to make students hate their country, it is designed to be honest about America’s history, and contribute to a deeper understanding of our complex experiment with democracy.

Did slavery happen in what is now known as the United States of America? Yes, it did, and it was brutal and evil beyond what words can ever describe. Man’s despicable inhumanity toward man, woman and children knows no bounds. Is telling the truth about it unpatriotic? The Emancipation Proclamation of 1863 didn’t end slavery in the United States completely, hence the 13th Amendment in 1865. Yet 56 years later, white supremacists murdered hundreds of African Americans in the Greenwood neighborhood of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and injured hundreds more, while burning Black Wall Street to the ground. The European Americans just couldn’t stand to see blacks thriving – couldn’t allow them equity. Is it unpatriotic to speak that truth, or to teach that truth? Many among us would like to whitewash it from U.S. History.

Education only becomes indoctrination when, in the words of a 2007 American Association of University Professors subcommittee report, “an instructor insists that students accept as truth propositions that are in fact professionally contestable,” and presents “such propositions dogmatically, without allowing students to challenge their validity or advance alternative understandings.”

The report continues, “Thus, it is not indoctrination for a professor to assert her belief, based on research and disciplinary expertise, that systemic racism is (or is not) a defining feature of American life, gender is (or is not) fluid, capitalism is (or is not) the best system for allocating goods and services. It is indoctrination only if the professor refuses to countenance discussion or debate about these claims.”

The website www.Insidehighered.com shared on the topic of The True Purpose of a College Education, on November 4, 2021. They cited a Strada Education Foundation survey that asked important questions, “Are we doing enough to help students articulate the value of college beyond its employment and income outcomes? If most graduates think that a college education’s essential value lies in career preparation, then we’re doing a poor job of explaining our broader objectives: to produce culturally literate, well-rounded adults who are knowledgeable about the arts, the humanities and the social, behavioral and natural sciences, who can think critically, communicate effectively, argue logically and solve complex problems.”

Affixing the labels of indoctrination and woke to anything that runs contrary to maintaining a white conservative power structure is a cancer in our society today – a deliberate mechanism to rewrite our complicated history – just another page from the playbook of white supremacy. It’s easy to note that almost without exception, its only white people using the terms.