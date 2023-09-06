SBA/NPHC Conference, SBA’s 70th Anniversary at Two Museums during Black Business Month

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

For over twenty years August has been designated as Black Business Month and it was during Black Business Month, when the Small Business Administration (SBA) and the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) held a training conference at Two Mississippi Museums located on North Street in Jackson, MS. It was held Friday, August 18, 2023, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

It was a co-branded event in which SBA MS District Director Janita R. Stewart and Deputy District Director Ashlei Donerson reached out and collaborated in the planning, marketing and rollout with the Mississippi NPHC leadership, Dr. Latonia Lewis and Kevin Anderson.

NPHC is comprised of nine historically black fraternities and sororities, often referred to as the “Divine Nine.”

Stewart, along with Dr. Lewis, kicked off the event followed by a welcome from Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, who is also a member of one of the fraternities.

The training included an Entrepreneurial Development Panel facilitated by Deputy Director Donerson, Access to Capital Panel – Show Me the Money $, led by Rhonda Fisher, Supervisory Lender Relations specialist and a Lenders Roundtable with representatives from BankPlus, Peoples Bank and Renaissance Community Loan Fund.

In recognition of August as Black Business Month, a showcase of SBA Success stories/testimonials was held during lunch where four business owners summarized their stories and shared how instrumental SBA has been in the development, growth and success they have achieved. Speakers included Vera Hall of Innovative Performance Construction Company, LLC; Derek Starling, Sr. Principal, SOL Engineering Services, LLC; Nicholas Wallace of Nick Wallace Culinary, LLC; and Sharon Bobbett, Anointed Hands Services, LLC.

When asked by The Mississippi Link what she hoped the end-result of the conference provided to business owners and others, Stewart responded, “I certainly hope that those in attendance of our training conference who are business owners or want to own a business, will take the information provided and put it to use for their own benefit and/or share the information with others.”

Stewart continued, “Throughout the course of many years, our office has worked with various chapters of Black Greek organizations and shared information on SBA’s programs and services at financial literacy and entrepreneurship workshops, seminars and meetings.”

“As one of the means by which SBA is reaching out to underserved markets, this recently executed national co-sponsorship agreement between the SBA and the NPHC provides the opportunity for SBA and local NPHC leadership to collaborate on behalf of all black fraternities and sororities,” she said.

Shortly after the SBA/NPHC Training Conference, SBA recognized its 70th Year Anniversary, also held at the Two Mississippi Museums. Derek Eady, SBA MS District Office Economic Specialist welcomed the attendees, provided opening comments regarding the occasion and recognized veterans, members of the military, National Guard and Reserves that were present. Also attending the event were some retired SBA Mississippi team members.

Stewart highlighted SBA’s work and showcased top SBA leadership. Mayor Lumumba also attended this event and provided a proclamation denoting SBA’s 70-year milestone. Donerson highlighted various other proclamations which were provided by Congressman Trent Kelly, Congressman Bennie Thompson, Congressman Michael Guest and Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves. In addition, letters of honor to SBA were submitted by Senator Roger Wicker and Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith.

A special surprise presentation was made to SBA Mississippi team member Derek Eady, noting his twenty years of federal government service.

Of this event Stewart told The Mississippi Link, “Seventy years doing anything that helps and benefits others is a milestone some organizations never reach. Over the past 70 years, SBA has touched, influenced and elevated the lives of countless individuals, businesses and families.

“Many here in our state have been and are on the receiving end of this assistance. Working in partnership with our entrepreneurial development, lending, federal government contracting partners and others, the SBA team, past and present, has most certainly made a tremendous impact on communities throughout our state.”