Biden-Harris Administration announces more than 4 million student loan borrowers are enrolled in the New SAVE Plan: MS has 45,300 borrowers enrolled

By Janice K. Neal-Vincent, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer,

Since the beginning of the Biden-Harris Administration, President Biden has concentrated on reduction of the student loan debt, a burden on families. A White House Regional Press Call on Student Loans was held and conducted by Under Secretary James Kvaal (Department of Education) and Bharat Ramamurti (Deputy Director of the National Economic Council) Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. An update was given to media participants on the administration’s Saving on A Valuable Education (SAVE) plan.

New state-by-state data reflect that borrowers have already enrolled in the SAVE plan, the most affordable repayment plan ever created. Consequently, they are benefitting from President Biden’s stance to make college more affordable and loan payments more manageable.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona commented that he was thrilled to see that millions of borrowers are enrolled and to see submissions of applications from so many Americans.

“Enrollment is quick and easy, and we are working relentlessly to get the word out to borrowers about how millions can reduce their monthly student loan bills and save over a thousand dollars a year by enrolling in SAVE,” said Cardona.

Richard Cordray, Federal Student Aid Chief Operating Officer, added that the application only takes a maximum of ten minutes to complete. “Borrowers can get their monthly payment calculated in real time, and they can choose to have their IDR application recertified automatically each year,” he further stated.

Under the SAVE Plan, a single borrower who makes less than $15 an hour will not have to make any payments, and borrowers earning above that amount would save more than $1,000 a year on their payments compared to other income-driven repayment (IDR) plans. With the SAVE Plan borrowers are ensured never to see their balance grow due to unpaid interest, as long as they keep up with their payments. Further, borrowers are allowed, with the new IDR application, to have their income accessed securely from the Internal Revenue Service, so they do not need to re-certify their income or re-apply for IDR plans every year.

Borrowers applying for the SAVE plan or other IDR plans will see their new payment amount before submitting their applications, and they will be displayed on their servicers’ website when their first bill is sent. Most borrowers who apply for the SAVE Plan can expect their next payment to reflect their SAVE amount. After borrowers apply, they can check the status of their applications by visiting their account dashboard on StudentAid.gov. They can also use Loan Simulator to calculate student loan payments across other repayment plans and choose a loan repayment option that best meets their needs and goals.

Kvaal mentioned that there is no income cap. The monthly payment is based instead on income. Any borrower can enroll in the SAVE Plan.

The Department of Education has also begun a nationwide outreach campaign called “SAVE on Student Debt: in collaboration with leading grassroots organizations. “SAVE on Student Debt” is leveraging strategic partnerships across public, private, and nonprofit sectors to make sure borrowers know the supports available to them as they return to repayment and can take full advantage of the SAVE Plan and other available benefits and debt forgiveness programs.

More than $117 billion in targeted relief for 3.4 million student loan borrowers has already been approved by the Biden-Harris Administration. This includes:

• $39 billion for 804,000 borrowers through fixing historical inaccuracies in the IDR payment count system for borrowers who earned forgiveness;

• $45.7 billion for 662,000 public servants through improvements to Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF);

• $10.5 billion for 491,000 borrowers who have a total and permanent disability; and

• $22 billion for nearly 1.3 million borrowers who were cheated by their schools, saw their schools precipitously close, or are covered by related court settlements.

Kvaal and Ramamurti maintain that the Biden-Harris Administration remains committed to making college more affordable and ensuring student debt is not a roadblock to attaining a college degree or credential, of planning for the future.

The largest increase to Pell Grants in a decade has come from this Administration. Further, the Administration has charted a course to double the maximum Pell Grant and make community college free to enhance college affordability and reduce unnecessary student debt.

Under this Administration, institutions are being held accountable for unaffordable debts and recently proposed regulations that would set standards for earnings and debt outcomes for career programs while enhancing transparency for all programs to give students the information they need to make informed choices.

Thus far, Mississippi has 45,300 borrowers enrolled in SAVE.

For further inquiry, visit StudentAid.gov/save for more information about SAVE and StudentAid.gov/restart to find the right repayment plan.