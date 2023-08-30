COMMENTRY: The Changing Face of Tennis Is More Diverse and has more Role Models

By James B. Ewers Jr. Ed.D.,

President Emeritus Teen Mentoring Committee of Ohio,

The term, role model has been around for a long time. We hear or use it almost daily. We have it as a permanent part of our lexicon.

It begs the question, how do we become what we want to be? How are we influenced by the people we see or hear about what they do. While there is great merit in hearing about it, I would suggest that seeing someone doing it is a stronger influencer.

Each of us took a different route to the game of tennis. The common denominator is that we love the game. It has allowed us to make new friends and to renew old friendships.

I started playing tennis in my hometown of Winston-Salem NC many years ago with my friend, William Earl. We had no formal training or instruction. Tennis wasn’t popular in my neighborhood as most boys were playing basketball and football. I began playing tennis because it was a different sport and required a different type of athleticism and thinking.

Over time, I joined my high school tennis team and there had coaching. I played tennis on scholarship at Johnson C. Smith University, an HBCU in Charlotte NC.

Arthur Ashe who I would later meet was the only role model that I had as an African American male tennis player. During those early years, I was able to meet one of his tennis supporters, Dr. Robert Walter Johnson from Lynchburg VA. Dr. Johnson was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Opportunities were limited for African Americans playing tennis back in the day. Resources, instruction and the social climate of the day were all factors in our not gaining access to the game of tennis.

That was yesteryear and opportunities for African Americans have increased greatly. Coaching and sponsorships have increased dramatically, and the results have been outstanding. We know there have been tennis champions of color in our recent history and there will be more.

I watched with pride and joy as Coco Gauff won the women’s singles title at this year’s Western and Southern Open. What was also joyous for me was that two African American women, Taylor Townsend and Alycia Parks won the women’s doubles title as well. This comes shortly after Clervie Ngounoue, a young African American girl from Washington DC winning the Jr. Wimbledon girls’ singles title.

Opportunities only come through exposure. The tennis landscape is changing and becoming more inclusive. I have been around tennis for a long time and to see how the sport has evolved is gratifying.

Diversity, equity and inclusion are working within the USTA community. The programs and initiatives are more intentional and will become more sustainable. Partnerships and alliances with organizations like the ATA and HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) will pay dividends in years to come. Additional partnerships with city recreation centers and public parks have the potential of identifying players who can gain access to training and resources.

Increasing the diverse pool of talent is a goal for all of us interested in diversity, equity and inclusion. Community tennis organizations and NJTLs (National Junior Tennis League) can serve as vehicles for this realistic and attainable goal.

As important is the opportunity to increase the number of diverse volunteers within our sport. As our memberships in state associations continue to grow, we must recruit, train and retain tennis ambassadors and officials. Umpires and linespersons will be needed.

Having different voices at the leadership table will enhance the collective voice of the United States Tennis Association. DEI efforts by USTA Southern continue to be recognized nationally and emulated by other sections.

Our signature US Open will begin on Monday. The diversity of players, coaches and volunteers will be exciting to see. We have come a long way and the future is bright.

Tennis for life is more than just an expression as it takes us on a journey filled with hope and opportunity.