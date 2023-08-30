Chat & Chew with Congressman Thompson in Gloster – The Greater Greener Gloster Project hosts a community forum on impacts of pollution

By Christopher Young,

Contributing Writer,

Addressing environmental and public health issues plaguing Gloster, Mississippi was the impetus for the KMartin Group, a 501(c)3 non-profit to form the Greater Greener Gloster Project (GGGP). Their goal is grassroots outreach and education in a rural underserved community where the residents are 80% black and 55% of residents live below the poverty line. Their effort has drawn numerous collaborative partners, including SouthernEcho, Inc, Natural Resources Defense Council, Jackson State University, NAACP, EEECHO, Tulane University, Dogwood Alliance, Advanced Environmental Consultants and others

Per their flyer for this event, held from 3-5 p.m. on August 23, 2023, GGGP’s goal is to ensure the promise of clean air, clean water, and safe land for all, especially the local community residents. Their activities include Community Engagement, Community Outreach, Youth Education, Environmental Health Advocacy Support, Health Awareness and Environmental Justice.

A solid one hundred people gathered at the Southern Soul Café to hear numerous GGGP partners, community members and candidates for elected office.

Keynote speaker, Mississippi’s 2nd District Congressman Bennie G. Thompson, on his third trip to Gloster in the eight months since the 2nd District was expanded by redistricting efforts of the Mississippi Legislature to now include Amite, Adams, Franklin, and Wilkinson counties, delivered as he always does.

Thompson was born in Bolton and educated first in Hinds County Public Schools, then Tougaloo College and Jackson State University. He started out as a schoolteacher in Madison, served as alderman and then mayor of Bolton before serving on the Hinds County Board of Supervisors.

He began his service as our congressman in 1993. Recently he served as chairman of the House January 6th Committee and ensured the public had full access by televising the hearings.

Anything but flashy, Congressman Thompson exudes competency, confidence and commitment to the 2nd District and far beyond. Comparing and contrasting the heights of his power chairing pivotal committees and the downhome Mississippi manner in which he delivers remarks reminds me of part of Kipling’s famous poem – If, “If you can talk with crowds and keep your virtue, or walk with Kings – nor lose the common touch.” He stressed that this country belongs to all of us, that he has learned a lot but nothing more important than the difference between right and wrong, and that community-focused results require people to come together and develop a plan. He encouraged utilizing the Planning District resources.

He reminded us of his new district office at 208 Lynda Lee Drive, Room 41, in Natchez, MS 39120, Phone: (800) 355-9003 – and invited contact. He fielded several questions and answered directly while informing attendees on steps that can bring about change.

Prior to the Congressman’s remarks, Katherine T. Egland provided a summary of the issues facing Gloster. She was elected to the NAACP Executive Board in 1998 and has served as chair of the Board’s Environmental and Climate Justice (ECJ) Committee since the ECJ Program was established in 2010.

She began by stating that many feel that because jobs are created, it’s okay to pollute. She indicated that DRAX is a United Kingdom company. DRAX converts trees into wood pellets that are then transported to the United Kingdom and burned for electrical energy. “I’ve travelled to London and spoken to members of their Parliament about this company that is cutting down the trees and poisoning my community. Over 700 scientists have signed letters to our Congress warning about the adverse impacts which are focused on the planet impact, but I am not going to stop talking about the health impacts and the disparities on people who look like me. I can show you that these facilities (like the one in Gloster) are deliberately being located in low-income communities of color.”

She went on to say that “the company’s behavior violates communities’ human rights and the Clean Air Act. In February 2021 the company was fined $2.5 million by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, which is equal to just one day of the company’s profits.” Per the final order from MDEQ, DRAX Amite has been exceeding volatile organic compound (VOC) limits for years. VOCs are precursors to ground level ozone and smog, which can impair lung function, trigger asthma attacks, and aggravate conditions of people with bronchitis and emphysema. Children, the elderly, and people with existing respiratory conditions are the most at risk from ozone pollution.

Egland stated, “This may have started out with good intentions and that’s fine, but now we know better, and when we know better, we do better.” She added that many of the members of Parliament that she spoke to asked, “Why are they allowing them to do this in your country because we would not allow it in ours?” She mentioned that under the Trump administration, EPA Director Scott Pruitt, who had resigned after numerous scandals, “changed a key classification that allowed this to continue.”

DRAX’s Amite Bioenergy, LLC is a Delaware Corporation, licensed to do business by the Mississippi Secretary of State on July 17, 2012, as a Foreign Limited Liability Corporation, and is listed as being in Good Standing. Targeting areas that are populated with low-income communities of color for their plants, harming climate (air and ground water) and health of the local residents, all while making millions of dollars in our back yard really doesn’t sound like “Good Standing,” does it? Further there is no evidence of a positive footprint by this company in Gloster. No community park, basketball courts, or swimming pools have been erected – no nothing.

On March 14, 2023, The Magnolia Tribune shared an article, titled, Foreign land holdings increase nationwide; Mississippi lawmakers consider restricting those purchases. Isn’t it interesting that folks are suddenly concerned about other countries, like China, buying up land in Mississippi, yet it seems perfectly okay to let a British company pillage our land in Mississippi – land that mostly poor and mostly black people call home.