Mayor Chokwe Lumumba announces name of new police chief

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

At a press conference held at the Jackson Police Training Conference Monday, Mayor Chokwe Lumumba announced Joseph Wade is Jackson’s new police chief.

The announcement had a twist of mystery when the mayor told attendees that the search for a permanent chief had been concluded. He then thanked Chief Wade for his dedication and hard work in meeting the challenges of the police department.

After sharing such information as the individual to be the new chief was a native of Mississippi with more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, Lumumba asked Chief Wade to introduce the new police chief, who of course was ‘himself.’ The new chief received a standing ovation.

The 28-year veteran of the Jackson Police department in his remarks stated, “You will be proud to have me as a chief, as I am proud to represent you.

The announcement was made during a ceremony in which seven former JPD officers returned to the force under the leadership of Wade while serving as the interim chief.

Chief Wade became interim police chief May 19 after Chief James Davis announced his retirement.