Pearl H.S. student leaps a major life hurdle in pursuit of track dream – Holmes native says ‘faith’ propels his resilience after head surgery

By Gail H.M. Brown, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer,

“Cason has an energy and enthusiasm that is so infectious that it causes those around him to want to do the same,” said proud Brandon native Dameon Hughes, about his son.

Hughes’ remark stemmed from a family amazement of how well Cason Hughes, a track and field athlete, dealt with and is stilling dealing with an unexpected medical disruption.

That disruption imposed itself on Cason during his eighth-grade track season at Pearl Junior High School in Pearl, Miss. Doctors diagnosed a serious sinus infection near his brain that required major surgery. The news was a blow to the family.

According to his father, Cason had become quite good at track in junior high.

Dameon Hughes shared the following about Cason’s athletic ability and attitude surrounding the surgery:

“Initially running off pure talent, Cason began to harness his craft by devoting himself to practice and hard work. This hard work has led to numerous top 10 and 20 finishes among hundreds of runners. Cason found joy in continuing his development as a runner.”

While the surgery was necessary it certainly led to plenty of concern for his family and friends, but in true fashion, Cason kept a positive attitude. The morning following his surgery even caught the surgeon and staff by surprise. When asked how he felt, Cason responded with a confident, “I feel great!”

His maternal grandmother Audrey Anderson, of Holmes County, said, “He was the strength through it all; I know he was nervous but he was the strength to help us go through what he was going through. He was playing his games and everything the next day.”

The Pearl Pirate track athlete has not been released by doctors to return running. “They want to check him out again in six months to make sure he is healing correctly,” said Anderson.

In a virtual interview Sunday evening with The Mississippi Link, the 14-year-old Cason, accompanied by his backyard running canine buddy Kash, was still feeling great. He has recently begun his ninth-grade year at Pearl High.

When asked what kept him from stressing out about his health scare, he replied, “Faith and really praying. Having faith that I can get through anything. I always said in my head while I was in the hospital, you can do all things through Christ who strengthens you. That’s how I got through it.”

He shared also that track was not his first sports choice. “I’ve always wanted to play football,” he said. “My mom wouldn’t let me so, I said, I’ll try this track thing. I eventually went to try-outs and I made the team. I just love it.”

After making the track team Cason poured himself into the sport.

“When I first made the team, I had just gone to seventh-grade. My try-out time wasn’t the best but it was 7:45 in the mile. Then a couple months later, we have this thing called “Under the Stars” we do every year at the school [in which] you run a mile with your teammates. I ran 6:24 then. After that, the Cross County season came. This year, we had the mile-time trials, and I ran 5:24 in a mile. In every race this year, I’ve gotten Top 5, except for the state.”

One achievement his proud grandmother shared was when Cason came in 3rd place after running 2 miles with 415 people in 10:48.

Although he is under doctor’s orders, Cason said he is still sticking with the track team in high school. “They are allowing me to be a manager,” he said.

In five years, he hopes to be running track collegiately and eventually go Pro.

His family says he excels on and off the field. He, his mother Shakita Quarles, and grandmother, attribute much of his academic success to the early learning foundation he receive in the Community Students Learning Center (CSLC) Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters (HIPPY) program in Lexington, Miss. HIPPY is an international research-based “developmentally appropriate, early literacy curriculum designed to promote children’s cognitive, social, emotional and physical development” (https://www.hippyus.org).

“When we started Cason’s HIPPY lessons, I remember Where’s Spot [by Eric Hill] being his favorite book,” said Quarles. “He would read it over and over again.”

Beulah Greer, CSLC executive director, also remembers Cason’s fondness for that book and his love for then-CSLC HIPPY Coordinator Lula Friar (deceased) in helping him read it.

Greer and others also recall taking the HIPPY participants, aka HIPPY kids, on a field trip to thank BankPlus in Jackson for its donation to the program. Senior Vice Presidents David Johnson and Mark Ouelette greeted the little early learners with treats and an opportunity to sit at the conference table. Then Cason began to cry. No one could console him until one of the bankers said, “Come sit here at the head of the table, you can have my seat.” Instantly, he stopped crying. Perhaps he was positioning himself for business ownership. He plans to own his own athletic training facility.

“Before Cason was born, I knew he was something special,” said Quarles. Cason was born in Holmes County.

“He’s the strongest kid I know. His good character doesn’t go unnoticed, whether it is being acknowledged by someone he knows or someone he has met for the first time. He is attentive and shows empathy for others. All of these things and more make him the kid that everyone loves.”

The HIPPY program will begin this fall serving interested families in the Jackson area. For more information call (662) 834-0905.