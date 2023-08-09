The voters have spoken

By Othor Cain,

Guest Writer,

Primary election night in Mississippi, Tuesday, August 8, was a night filled with swift transitions, delayed progress and some slow returns in Hinds County. Voters decided that some change was needed and some things needed to remain the same.

In Hinds County, voters overwhelmingly re-elected Tyree Jones as sheriff. Unofficial results show Jones received 25,872 votes to former interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler’s 4,460. This is the second time Jones has defeated Crisler in the race for sheriff.

The job became vacant after former Sheriff Lee Vance died after falling ill to Covid-19. Jones will now face independent candidate Reginald Thompson in the November General Election.

Only one supervisor in Hinds County cruised to victory Tuesday night. District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham easily defeated two challengers and will serve another four years. Should Graham complete this next term, he would have served 20 years as supervisor.

Voters in District 2 of Hinds County, however, issued a stern referendum against incumbent Supervisor David Archie. Archie was defeated by newcomer Anthony Smith. Smith received (based on unofficial results) 4,520 votes compared to Archie’s 2,682. At press time, it appeared that Supervisors Credell Calhoun (District 3), Vern Gavin (District 4) and Bobby (Bobcat) McGowan (District 5) are all headed into a runoff because neither candidate received enough votes to be declared the outright winner.

Justice Court Judge District 4, Kenny W. Lewis, Hinds County Tax Collector Eddie Fair and Hinds County Tax Accessor Charles Stokes easily defeated their challengers Tuesday night, proving that voters have confidence in the job they are doing.

“I’ve implemented some processes in our office that have made things more efficient and effective,” Fair said. “The lines are shorter, customer service is better.”

Statewide, in a hotly contested race, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann defeated Donald Trump-backed candidate, State Senator Chris McDaniel. Over the last few months mudslinging and accusations were common place in this race. Hosemann was able to secure 189,757 votes to McDaniel 157,422.

One of the most watched races last night was Mississippi House of Representative District 72. In this four person-race, Attorney Justis Gibbs received the highest number of votes. At press time Gibbs had received 1,351 votes based on unofficial returns. It appears he will face Rukia Lumumba who received the second largest (1,030) amount of votes.

In Senate District 29, Incumbent Senator David Blount enjoyed an easy victory to reelection as he defeated Pastor Dwayne Pickett. Blount received 5,264 to Pickett’s 1,380.