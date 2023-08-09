Fresh Start Christian Church holds 2nd Annual ‘Grandparents Do Matter’ luncheon

By Janice K. Neal-Vincent, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer,

Grandparents are valuable because they have many stories of their lived experiences to share with their grandchildren. They are role models, teachers and caregivers for them. For these reasons, grandchildren can always look to their grandparents for love, comfort and guidance. Regular contact provides grandchildren with emotional intimacy and unwavering support.

When their grandchildren need a confidant, grandparents can allow them to open up and share their difficulties and problems.

The above truths were revealed at a familiar site to many in Jackson: Fresh Start Christian Church at 5210 Manhattan Road. The church’s 2nd Annual Grandparents Do Matter luncheon was held (11 a.m.-2 p.m.) Thursday, August 3, 2023. The theme for the occasion was “Grandparents Are Solid as a Rock.”

Minister Nancy Gaynor, CEO/founder, mentioned that the event was more than an event. Rather, she referenced it as “a mission, a ministry that has become a movement.”

Jackson’s Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba went back in time and paid deference to his father, the late Honorable Mayor Chokwe Lumumba, who brought “wisdom” to the City of Jackson. “He loved people and [recognized that family is the essential unit of togetherness].” “We need your wisdom to help these young people who are going astray,” he said. The mayor also reflected on memories of his grandparents who spent time with him and impacted his life. He closed his talk with an appeal to the audience “to become a village again.”

City officials and candidates for upcoming positions linked their grandparents and great grandparents to the occasion while expressing gratitude to grandparents for being inspirations to their grandchildren.

During their testimonies, many revealed that they had been raised by their grandparents. Some recalled special moments that they had shared with their grandparents. Others mentioned that they, themselves, were grandparents. “We are the answer, we are the solution to all the problems we’re facing,” stated one official as he honored grandparents.

Sherri Jones, a regular commentator on 90.1 WMPR, reminded the audience of the essentiality of working with the children in Jackson. Praying for them and assisting them from a positive stance was his main focus. Indicating the need to emphasize common sense, Jones made it clear that observing and listening to the children is valuable to a healthy relationship. “I’m a grandfather of seven. “When I roll up to McDonald’s, I can’t roll out without spending $40,” he maintained.

Emotions ran high with talent that was shared. Two representatives from Greater White Anointed Praise Group performed “Jesus is All I Need” and “You Don’t Know How Many Times I Prayed.” Amanda Furge performed her original poem, “The Coolest.”

Pastor James L. Henley, shepherd of Fresh Start Christian Church, relied on biblical scripture in his comments to grandparents. Recognizing that theirs was a role filled with numerous responsibilities and accountabilities, he asserted that they could encourage their granddaughters and grandsons to have fulfilling lives by (1) sharing God’s word; (2) being positive role models; and (3) engaging in “healthy” activities with them.

Amanda Furdge served as mistress of ceremony for the occasion.

Grandparents Do Matter is having a recruitment drive for grandparents raising their grandchildren full-time.

To learn more contact Minister Nancy Gaynor at 601 942-6280 or email astagaynor@yahoo.com.