‘Sick and tired of being sick and tired?’ It’s your time – vote

By Emmitt Hayes, Jr.,

Retired Dir.,TX Probation Services,

The disaster of infrastructure failure combined with the river flooding has been a looming crisis since each incumbent was elected to office and even before. We vote people into office to serve our best interests and to prevent the numerous disasters that have beleaguered Jackson.

Only recently have we had the attention from the state and local leaders on this decade’s old problem, but that attention meant blaming the obvious on each other and finger pointing. It is clear to us that each of them is a part of the problem. Once the national press and Congressmaan Bennie Thompson, 2nd Dist., (D-MS) focused on the problem, the world came to know about this total failure on behalf of people elected to public service, not self-service. It’s our time now, VOTE!

Fannie Lou Hamer, voting rights activist, civil rights leader and humanitarian, captured the nation’s attention, during the 1964 Democratic National Convention, when she described the injustices, she and others in her community had endured in their fight for the right to vote. She declared, “I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired!” It’s our time now, VOTE!

When we needed steady leadership from the Jackson City Council, we got a load of garbage, literally and figuratively. I am sick and tired! It’s our time now, VOTE!

We read about millions and millions of gallons of untreated wastewater being released into the environment. Hundreds of sewer overflows are being reported around the city, releasing sewage into the environment which eventually ends up in the Pearl River. I am sick and tired! VOTE!

When it comes to street and road maintenance, I am sick and tired of the bickering and concerns about backroom, sweetheart deals that may personally benefit some elected officials.

I am sick and tired of the adversarial relations between city, county and state officials and I know the way to change the outcome is to change those officials we have voted into office. It’s our time now, VOTE!

So many of us live in what sometimes sounds like a war zone. Rapid-gunfire, people dying, crime increasing, inmates escaping, and we expect effective responses from law enforcement but for that we must demand more from our elected officials. I’m sick and tired of the crime! It’s our time now. VOTE

Let’s stop talking about “somebody ought to do something.” Let us do it. It’s our time now VOTE! Vote for those who you know have been responsive to your needs, not the ones blaming, shaming and having public fights in public meetings. Negotiating and trying to find solutions to our problems is essential. This is what we expected from the people we voted for, but we did not get it! It’s our time now, VOTE!

We lost access to clean drinking water in Jackson, we lost garbage collection, we lost commerce, we lost security and safety, our schools are struggling, and we have incumbents wanting to be re-elected, so here they come. They talk, they make promises, and some say nothing because they count on you not voting. They know if you don’t vote, you don’t count. Have you not felt like you don’t count? Not all office holders make us feel that way, but you know the ones that do. VOTE!

Well, here is something that many of us promise ourselves – the next time I get a chance to vote, I am going to get rid of the problems and find real people who have our best interest at heart. I am mad and it is my time! I am sick and tired of being sick and tired! It’s my time now. VOTE or shut the heck up and suffer!

Emmitt Hayes, Jr., CEO of Let There Be Light (LTBL) Consultants, is a native of Jackson, MS. He attended Jackson Public Schools and graduated from Tougaloo College. He resides in Austin, Texas but visits family and friends often in his hometown of Jackson.