Illusions don’t help us, bare-bones truth reveals our path – The election of Barak Obama was a monumental gift to this nation

By Christopher Young ,

Contributing Writer,

Before we know it, it will have been 15 years since America elected its very first president who was African American. Time flies. Nearly 15 years since we watched on television as civil rights icon, the Reverend Jesse Jackson, sobbed openly in Chicago’s Grant Park, as the newly elected Senator from Illinois gave his victory speech, having just been elected the 44th President of the United States of America with 67% of the vote. The good reverend was not alone.

In his victory speech, the then 47-year-old president-elect was a unifier-in-chief. He indicated that change had come to America. He praised John McCain and his VP running mate Sarah Palin. He gave thanks to many people, then stated, “But above all, I will never forget who this victory truly belongs to – it belongs to you.” He spoke about the road ahead being long, and the climb being steep. He cautioned, “Let us resist the temptation to fall back on the same partisanship and pettiness and immaturity that has poisoned our politics for so long.”

He went on, “And to all those who have wondered if America’s beacon still burns as bright – tonight we proved once more that the true strength of our nation comes not from the might of our arms or the scale of our wealth, but from the enduring power of our ideals: democracy, liberty, opportunity and unyielding hope,” per abcnews.com. Oh, what a speech it was on November 4, 2008, before an estimated 240,000 people packed into Grant Park.

The moment was unforgettably glorious. The highlight of our lives for many – 389 years since the first slaves were brought to this land, and 232 years since our founding as a nation – the president-elect of the United States of America was a black man.

How many joined with me in believing our nation had turned a corner? 67% of the vote! Yet today, fifteen years on, we are painfully aware we had fallen prey to hopeful illusions. The truth is that all too many were not pleased with the election outcome. In small numbers, people began to act out – show their true colors. Within a month of the election, “hundreds of incidents of abuse and intimidation were reported, white supremacist groups saw a flood of interest from possible new members, and far right groups are also capitalizing on rising unemployment in the economic downturn and a demographic shift that could make whites a minority by mid-century,” per the Southern Poverty Law Center, as reported by Reuters.com on November 24, 2008.

“Barak Obama’s presidency signaled a post-racial America at first, but the racial conflict following disproved that,” per Dr. Peniel E. Joseph, who holds a joint professorship appointment at the LBJ School of Public Affairs and the History Department at the University of Texas at Austin, writing for The Washington Post, April 22, 2016. On November 9, 2018, another Joseph article was subtitled, “At the core of these recent hate crimes is anti-black racism that animates our long national history of white supremacy,” also published in the Post.

White supremacy, white nationalism and Christian nationalism are now fully synonymous. These ideologies surged following the November 4, 2008, election and at times it feels we have moved perilously close to risking or even losing our democracy.

In August 2019, Businessinsider.com spoke with psychologists about the insecurities that fuel white supremacists. Arie Kruglanski, a social psychologist at the University of Maryland, said, “People become white nationalists for three reasons: a desire to feel significant, attribution of their lack of personal success to another group, and a sense of belonging among other white nationalists.”

They shared “many experts believe we are currently living in a new “Gilded Age,” with the country’s economic growth falling mostly into the hands of the wealthy. The top 20% richest Americans owned 77% of total household wealth in 2016 – and the top 1% alone holds more wealth than the entire middle class. Meanwhile, one in five American children live in poverty.” Tristan Bridges, a professor of sociology at the University of California, Santa Barbara, shared with writer Allana Akhtar at Businessinsider.com that “the current rise of white nationalism may stem from rising inequality in the US.” Bootstrapping age-old stereotypes, African Americans ae now targeted in deeper ways.

President Biden is signing executive orders left and right to advance racial equity, while the right – with what was once a fringe element now becoming more accepted – is moving ahead at full speed dismantling voting rights, diversity initiatives, affirmative action, reproductive rights, housing and lending discrimination reforms, gun reforms, and stonewalling climate change and environmental justice – and trying to erase and rewrite black history. The highest court in the land is now slanted to the right so far that its rulings, often and increasingly, don’t resemble the will of most of the country.

Racist Americans seemed to have moved into the shadows for a few decades prior to the November 4, 2008, general election. Not anymore, they now parade openly in the broad light of day with disgruntled white folks at the helm!

The heroic James Meredith has never wavered, saying, “We must continue to fight for integration.”

If all Americans could truly see the value – morally and economically – of integration, it would be blinding – it would lift all Americans to heights never seen.

President Obama’s election, and reelection in 2012 with 51.1% of the vote, drew the curtain back for us to see the truth about a large portion of America’s soul. We have so much work to do, and our path has been completely revealed.

Maya Angelou once said, “I did then what I knew how to do. Now that I know better, I do better.” We must believe her words and follow her example.