Alpha Phi Alpha gives method to Governor DeSantis’ madness of racist education curriculum/convention moved

By Janice K. Neal-Vincent, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer,

It’s never too late to say that enough is enough. In saying it, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity sent a strong message to Governor Ron DeSantis that Florida is disrespectful and hostile to the black community. In 2025 the fraternity plans to celebrate its 99th General Convention and 119th Anniversary Convention. The conference, however, will not take place in Orlando, Florida (an original intent).

Alpha Phi Alpha asserts that policies set by DeSantis produce psychological harm to the black community. The controversial education curriculum that was approved, along with the “Don’t Say Gay Bill” is one of devastation, thereby denying the true history of the black community and subjecting persons to persecution and shame. This blow to the black community demonstrates that racism and insensitivity continue to be on the rise in the sunny state.

Recently, NBC reported that the Alphas indicated that the convention was to host between 4,000-6,000 guests and to generate approximately $4.6 million.

The fraternity is not the only organization that has pulled from Florida sites. Cancellations have come from at least nine other groups or associations; thus, a united front has come to focus in retaliation of DeSantis and his constituency.

General President Dr. Willis L. Lonzer, III asserted, “Although we are moving our convention from Florida, Alpha Phi Alpha will continue to support the strong advocacy of Alpha brothers and other advocates fighting against the continued assault on our communities in Florida by Gov. Ron DeSantis.”

Lonzer went on to state that work done by the Alphas covers a long, detailed account that has endured since the fraternity’s inception. “The powers that be have compelled the Alphas “to work harder to protect the legacy of those who struggled and died to make a ‘More Perfect Union,’” Lonzer voiced.

Within the political heat against DeSantis’ suggestion that slavery benefitted black people are several black Republicans and conservatives. “Ron DeSantis is not the candidate for black conservatives, and that’s what he constantly, constantly exhibits to us,” said Diante Johnson, president of the Black Conservative Federation.

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) largely agrees with the overall changes but is against the “personal benefit” insertion of the revised guidelines. That part, he said, needs to be adjusted because “it’s wrong.”

Signed into law in 2022 were the revised guidelines. Middle school educators are required to teach students that “slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

Other black conservative representatives have publicly criticized DeSantis: Tim Scott (R-S.C.), John James (R-Mich.) and Wesley Hunt (R-Tx). Hunt, however, appears to stand out in expressing that they could not conceive how the enslaved would have benefitted from slavery.

“If Ron DeSantis spent more time doing the job the people of Florida elected him to do and less time on his failing presidential campaign, perhaps Florida’s curriculum on slavery would more accurately reflect the pain and heartbreak experienced by millions who suffered through the original sin,” stated Hunt per Politico.