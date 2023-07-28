Mississippi Mass Choir mourns loss of original founding member Rachel Curry

Mississippi Link Newswire,

It is with heavy hearts that the Mississippi Mass Choir (MMC) shares the transition of a beloved, original and founding member Rachel De-loris Curry, who joined the Heavenly Choir Saturday, July 22, 2023, after an extended illness.

Rachel answered the clarion call from her Heavenly Father, just as she was one of the ﬁrst to answer the call in 1988 for the formation of the Mississippi Mass Choir. She can be heard leading “Lord Take Control” on the MMC’s Emmanuel recording.

She is the sibling of MMC co-founder David R. Curry Jr., choir director Dorcus Curry Thig-pen and lead singer Leah Angela Curry-Williams. Her voice and elegant presence will truly be missed.

Final arrangements have been made and include:

Family Hour, Friday, July 28, 2023 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Liberal Trinity Church of God in Christ located at 725 West Northside Drive in Jackson and

Homegoing Service, Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Greater Bethlehem Temple Apostolic Church located at 1505 Robinson Street in Jackson.

Services are entrusted to Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home located at 3580 Robinson Road also in Jackson, Mississippi.

All ladies have been asked to grace the occasion in their beloved hats or fascinators in honor of Rachel’s life.

Notwithstanding, the Curry family takes com-fort in knowing that those who “die in the Lord shall rest from their labors.” (Revelation 14:13)

Please keep the Curry family and the Mississippi Mass Choir in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn this great loss.