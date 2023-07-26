Mississippi’s Top Doctor: ‘Protecting all children is critically important!’ – Edney complies but disagrees with federal judge’s ruling and the State AG’s opinion

By Gail H.M. Brown, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer ,

“One of the main purposes that we have had the school-age vaccination law since 1972 was to protect the individual child from these potentially fatal childhood diseases,” said Mississippi’s State Health Officer Dr. Daniel Edney, Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), recently.

During an exclusive interview with The Mississippi Link, Edney expressed possible impacts the recent federal order to allow religious exemption for childhood vaccinations going forward. U.S. District Court Judge Halil Suleyman Ozerden for the Southern District of Mississippi ruled that the state’s lack of religious exemption for childhood vaccination violates the U.S. Constitution.

The federal lawsuit was filed against Mississippi last year by some parents, represented by a Texas-based organization.

Edney has openly voiced his disagreement with the ruling, and he reiterated to The Mississippi Link. “I, for one, absolutely disagree,” he said. “We obviously respect the authority of the Court, and we have to comply. … this ruling will cause harm to children in Mississippi. And, we disagree with the Attorney General in her opinion that religious exemptions under Mississippi law should be allowed.”

Despite being at the bottom in overall healthcare, “We have the highest rate of childhood vaccinations in the country at over 98 percent,” said Edney. “Which means over 98 percent of our children are protected.”

He pointed out that because the state’s population immunity is so high, “Measles cannot get into Mississippi right now.” He called that even 15 years ago when there was an increase in outbreak of measles in Memphis, north of the Mississippi Desoto County line, “the index case that caused the outbreak actually took a trip from Memphis to the Gulf Coast; drove all the way through the Mississippi Delta, stopping at gas stations, at restaurants, and spent a good bit of time in Mississippi. Do you know how many cases of measles we had out of that? Zero! Tennessee has religious exemptions; they have outbreaks.”

Therefore, one ponders the question: What will happen to Mississippi’s national childhood vaccinations lead now that MSDH complied with the judge’s order, Monday, July 17, 2023, and more unvaccinated children will be allowed to penetrate the ranks of the vaccinated?

No doubt, a number of parents are concerned. State Rep. Zakita Summers (D-Dist. 68) is one of them.

“The recent federal court decision to provide religious exemptions on school vaccinations is deeply troubling,” said Summers. “This decision will put all of our children at risk. As the mother of three boys, the decision is extremely concerning for me and my family because I do not want my childrens, or any child, compromised due to the outcomes of this decision.” Summers also shared that she has “been a long advocate for the protection of immunization laws in the state of Mississippi.”

Rose McGee of Madison shared similar concerns as Summers for her girls. “I hope and pray that none of the children, those vaccinated and unvaccinated, experience any illnesses as a result of this order,” she said.

Dr. Edney addressed parental some concerns in the following excerpt from the interview:

ML: We’re getting ready to start back to school, and some parents may have some concerns because they’re not knowledgeable of what this ruling means. So, what can you tell that concerned mother, grandmother or guardian right now regarding the safety of their vaccinated child attending school this upcoming school year?

Dr. Edney: Please make sure they are up-to-date with all of their childhood vaccinations. Look, we don’t mandate all the childhood vaccines. We just mandate the five core vaccines:

• Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis (DTaP);

• Polio (IPV)

• Hepatitis B

• Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR)

• Chickenpox (Varicella).

But there are other very good vaccines, like against hemophilus influenza that used to kill a lot of babies from infection of the throat that would cut off their breathing or it would cause meningitis. We’ve virtually eliminated that. So, work with their doctor, with their pediatrician or family medicine doctor to be fully up to date with the recommended vaccinations. For sure, get those basic five that are required to go to school, and their children will be safe.

The other thing is please know that if there is an outbreak; heaven forbids … I will pull out all students that are unvaccinated and any students that have been exposed directly. So, we will get them out of the school until the outbreak is over for two reasons: I need to protect those unvaccinated children because, they have no protection at all. So, I need to get them out of the outbreak and keep them at home.

Then also know that “we won’t take oxygen off of the fire.” [Meaning], if we have unvaccinated children in an outbreak, then the outbreak will get worse. So, we want to protect both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated children. And, the Health Department will do what we have to do to make that happen.

So, it is our job to contain outbreaks, to identify them when they happen, and to contain them and eliminate them. The Health Department will immediately go to work to protect their children.

Edney is grateful that the judge allowed MSDH the opportunity to establish the religious exemption process. According to a MSDH release, “for a religious exemption, a parent or guardian will schedule an appointment at a county health department (HD) and submit Form 139-R (available on the MSDH website and at HD locations).

During the appointment, the parent or guardian will be required to watch a Vaccine Education Video and will have an opportunity to ask questions. HD staff will complete the Form 139-R and submit the completed form to the State Epidemiologist for review.”

He explained the religious exemption will be an addition to the medical exemption that was already a part of the existing law. “We are praying that … the way that we are doing the religious exemption [process] will still protect us,” said Edney, who has practiced medicine for 32 years.

“I don’t want anybody starting school in fear. If you’ll communicate this for me: Everything we’re doing at the Health Department today is to ensure that all of the children, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, can go to school safely.”