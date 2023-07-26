Commentary: Coaches have a high calling to serve as role models for student-athletes

By James B. Ewers Jr.,

President Emeritus, Teen Mentoring Committee of Ohio,

All of us have gifts and talents we use daily. We use them for the betterment of other people.

Teachers and coaches have long served as mentors to students. They chose those professions because they wanted to help the next generation. The teaching they gave us on and off the courts and fields made us solid citizens.

Some of us became teachers and coaches because of the experiences we had at different points in our education journey. Way before the “I want to be like Mike” commercial, we wanted to be like a teacher and\or a coach.

Many of us would come home extolling the virtues and behaviors of certain teachers and coaches. Their counsel and consistency provided us with a platform for learning whether that was in a subject or in a sport.

Being in education takes competence, caring and compassion. Toss in a big dose of patience, too.

My career was spent in education as a teacher, coach and administrator. This happened because I was influenced by my teachers and coaches when I was a student-athlete.

Being called “coach” was an honor that I will always cherish. My coaching career led me to coach at both the high school and college level.

If you become a coach, you should know the spotlight of integrity and honesty will be on you. That means being in the public square that you represent the school that employs you.

My personal behavior was always on display. There were times when I would see parents in non-school settings, and I would fondly be introduced as a coach.

My career as a coach is now in the rear-view mirror yet these present-day coaching mishaps have caught my attention.

Recent events involving Pat Fitzgerald, former head football coach at Northwestern University and Bob Huggins, former head basketball coach at West Virginia University have taken them from fame to shame. Some would argue that both were legends at their respective institutions.

Pat Fitzgerald was a stellar football student-athlete at Northwestern University. He became the head football coach there in 2006. In fact, he had more wins than any other coach in the history of Northwestern University history.

He was fired a few weeks ago because of hazing allegations made by former players. The allegations became more widespread after an original 2-week suspension. Lloyd Yates, who played quarterback and receiver from 2015-2017, said, “We were thrown into a culture where physical, emotional and sexual abuse was normalized.”

Fitzgerald denies any wrongdoing. His attorney, Dan Webb said, “As regards our client, Coach Pat Fitzgerald, no arguments were made that would present any substantive detailed, factual allegations, let alone evidence about Coach Fitzgerald’s conduct.” Lawsuits on both sides of this issue will be filed so we will see where all of this goes.

Bob Huggins played basketball at West Virginia and received many honors including being a member of their sports hall of fame. He became coach there in 2007. He was fired recently for making homophobic comments and for a DUI charge in Pittsburgh shortly after the first incident.

Mr. Huggins said that he did not resign his position and that his wife submitted the letter which the president of West Virginia, Gordon Gee accepted. Part of a letter written by Huggins states, “Now that I have obtained counsel to review the Employment Agreement and have seen WVU’s comments about my status, it is clear that WVU did not handle the situation appropriately.”

Mr. Fitzgerald and Mr. Huggins can no longer attach “coach” to their names, at least for now. What will happen to them down the athletic road, we don’t know. What we do know is that the title coach is a revered one and can never be taken for granted.