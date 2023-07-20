Your Mississippi forecast for Thursday, July 20

The entire state is under a heat advisory through Friday.

Northern Mississippi

Mostly sunny today with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index readings will be anywhere from 111 to 116. Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid-70s.

Central Mississippi

Patchy fog in the morning, then mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings will be anywhere from 110 to 115. Mostly clear tonight with lows in the mid-70s.

Southern Mississippi

Patchy fog in the morning, then sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings will be anywhere from 109 to 114. Mostly clear tonight with lows in the mid to upper 70s.