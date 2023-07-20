Stolen trailers, agriculture equipment recovered in Hinds County

Multiple items of stolen property including two trailers and agricultural equipment have been recovered in Hinds County by the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB).

MALTB, the law enforcement division of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce, assisted the Jackson Police Department in a recent investigation of three trailers reported stolen from a business in the capital city.

During the investigation, one enclosed trailer with equipment was recovered in the Star community while a second trailer – which was a 40-foot flatbed – was located around a wooded area off Star Road in Rankin County.

MALTB investigators recovered and returned both stolen trailers to their rightful owners.

“The theft of agricultural equipment and property is a serious matter,” Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson said. “Our Mississippi farmers, ranchers, and producers rely on these tools to continue to provide the food, fiber, and shelter we all need to survive. Our Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau is dedicated to protecting the lives and property of our state’s ag community, and will remain steadfast in their duty to do so.”

Law enforcement agencies that aided in the recovery of the stolen farm equipment included the Jackson Police Department and the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office.