Ole Miss defensive lineman Zxavian Harris arrested for DUI, felony fleeing

Ole Miss defensive lineman Zxavian Harris has been arrested for driving under the influence and fleeing law enforcement.

According to the Oxford Police Department, Harris was reportedly spotted doing burnouts in a local apartment complex’s parking lot.

The Canton native then proceeded to exit the parking lot at a high rate of speed without properly utilizing his headlights. Soon after he left the lot, officers located the football player and his car that he wrecked after leaving the lot.

After investigation, Harris was charged with felony fleeing, DUI, minor in possession, no headlights, and running a stop sign. He was issued a $10,000 bond.

Harris, a Germantown High School standout, appeared in all 13 Ole Miss football games during his 2022 freshman campaign and recorded three total tackles as well as one blocked extra point attempt.

The sophomore’s status on the Rebels football roster has yet to be released at this time.

At the time of publication, Ole Miss Athletics had not responded to a request for comment from SuperTalk Mississippi News.