Mississippi Democratic Party ushers in new chairman – State Representative Cheikh Taylor (D-38) takes the reigns four month before general election

By Christopher Young,

Contributing Writer,

On July 6, 2023, a majority of Mississippi Democratic committee members removed party chairman Tyree Irving and installed State Representative Cheikh Taylor, the second term District 38 (Clay, Lowndes, Oktibbeha) democrat as chairman. While many might shrink from this assignment, in a telephone interview with The Mississippi Link on July 14, 2023, Taylor gave solid indications he grasps the gravity of the position and has hit the ground running.

A lifelong resident of Mississippi, Taylor is a graduate of Starkville High School and Howard University. While in Washington, D.C., majoring in biology and minoring in chemistry, he had the benefit of work experiences where he was immersed in cultures of excellence, starting in the mail room at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, LLP, where presidential advisor and former United Negro College Fund Executive Director and National Urban League President Vernon Jordan was of counsel.

Later he was introduced to three-term 2nd Congressional District Representative and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Mike Epsy.

Despite the many “incredible influences on his political aspirations, there was none probably more than State Representative Tyrone Ellis, his predecessor in District 38.”

Taylor has served as executive director of The Brickfire Project in Starkville for over twenty years. “Brickfire was my mother Helen’s first baby. I have worked there in some capacity or another since middle school.”

The work of Brickfire centers around daycare for ages 1-5, after-school and summer camp programming for ages 5-13, and a comprehensive mentoring partnership with Mississippi State University that provides mentors for each individual child. “We are involved in community development, community arts, planned urban development housing, working with folks from the local housing authority to transition to home ownership, as well as new construction. We have hosted blues festivals, and a program called Blue Marble which attracts artists from around the world – global musicians, African stilt-walkers, Native American musicians and artisans – we bring the world perspective to Starkville where the children can gain an appreciation for diversity.”

He believes that his arts and sciences pedigree has served him well in his career, especially the aspects of research, thoroughness and attention to the smallest details. He is confident, skilled, a good communicator, and realistic about the task at hand. “I’m a very spiritual person and I certainly believe in divine intervention,” only lending more to his appeal.

When asked about the general election, Tuesday, November 7th, less than four months away, Taylor was highly optimistic about Democratic opportunities up and down the ticket.

“We have an amazing and dedicated staff, and we are working hard all over the state. We’re going to install a time ticker in the office to have that constant reminder – primaries are on August 8th, and so there is an urgency to our work, and much of my focus will be on bringing funding to the state. We need to reenergize relationships inside the state. A big part of my role is that of being a unifier.”

When asked about barriers to progress, and the ugly politics of disinformation and misinformation, Chairman Taylor indicated, “We will respond with facts, and I think that is exactly what the Democratic campaigns around the state are doing now. I don’t think Democrats in Mississippi are really accustomed to pushing back – challenging these myths and misnomers. We don’t operate from a position of fear, and in fact we have a strong executive record. We are coming from a position of fearlessness, so they will be challenged at every corner and there will be pushback.

“Even right now, there is talk about job creation, but the real story is about our job loss – our hospitals, our healthcare systems, etc. It’s shameful because we have had opportunities for a long time, and during the last legislative session there was $100 million Band-Aid money that could have been used to expand Medicaid.”

He went on to stress the perils of a one-party system, a supermajority that is focused on power and not on the everyday lives of all Mississippians, and certainly not on poor Mississippians. “Every race is important to us. There is no such thing in our party as a small race. Our approach across the state is rooted in common sense; we are focusing on job creation versus job loss, we are focusing on real solutions versus Band-Aids.”

He said, “While there are certainly fringe members of the Republican party, there are many others who want to see our state’s recovery – I would argue that most Republicans want to be more centered on their policies but are afraid to say so. They can’t move on to healthcare expansion because they don’t know what to call it.

“Our job is to get to work and show real results, not rhetoric. We’re going to be steadfast about getting results and then looking at the benchmarks so we can show the public the truth.”